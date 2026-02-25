This fabulous old George Harrison tale about the prank he played on Phil Collins never fails to entertain

Celebrity George harrison Phil collins

It was George Harrison’s birthday on Wednesday this week.

The great man, who died in 2001, would have turned 83 and the celebrations and remembrances around our favourite Beatle included this fabulous tale which went viral (and not for the first time either) after it was shared by @TheMonologist.

Not the first time we’ve read it (you might not be surprised to learn). But it still entertains every time.

Oh, now for something completely – well, not entirely – different.

The time the late great GEORGE HARRISON — born 83yrs ago today — mashed up ‘My Sweet Lord’ and ‘The Pirate Song’ on RUTLAND WEEKEND TELEVISION (1975) pic.twitter.com/r7I1FkvenK — Michael Warburton (@TheMonologist) February 25, 2026

