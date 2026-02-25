Politics finland Russia Ukraine

This Finland PM’s solution to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine just went viral again and it’s as true now as it was 4 years ago

John Plunkett. Updated February 25th, 2026

Hard to believe we know, but it’s four years since Russian invaded Ukraine and despite Putin’s hope it would be over in a matter of days, the conflict still rages today.

And all this (surprise!) despite Trump pledging to end the war within 24 hours of returning to the White House.

Which brings us to this Finland PM’s solution to the war which is as true now as it was back then.

Sanna Marin is no longer PM of Finland, standing down in 2023, but she is absolutely still relevant, as all these people pointed out.

Not everyone agreed.

Because the men are doing such a great job, obviously.

READ MORE

Americans have been trolling John Davidson and the whole of Scottish Twitter bit back in magnificent style

Source @DakdaR22