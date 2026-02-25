This Finland PM’s solution to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine just went viral again and it’s as true now as it was 4 years ago

Politics finland Russia Ukraine

Hard to believe we know, but it’s four years since Russian invaded Ukraine and despite Putin’s hope it would be over in a matter of days, the conflict still rages today.

And all this (surprise!) despite Trump pledging to end the war within 24 hours of returning to the White House.

Which brings us to this Finland PM’s solution to the war which is as true now as it was back then.

“The way out of the conflict?

The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine.

That’s the way out of the conflict.” -Sanna Marin

Former PM of Finland Respect🫡

She is great❤️ pic.twitter.com/PMlWPUrJO1 — D.Radka, #NAFO 🇨🇿🤝🇺🇦 (@DakdaR22) February 24, 2026

Sanna Marin is no longer PM of Finland, standing down in 2023, but she is absolutely still relevant, as all these people pointed out.

I completely agree with you, madam! When the last Russian soldier leaves Ukraine, the conflict will end!🇺🇦🤟 — Livi (@NyisztorLivia) February 24, 2026

this woman is everything https://t.co/CzwNy29GkM — mady 💙💛 (@theWAGproject) February 25, 2026

She is awesome 🙌 — D.Radka, #NAFO 🇨🇿🤝🇺🇦 (@DakdaR22) February 24, 2026

That laugh at the end – priceless👊 — Harmen Sijdeur (@HarmenFS) February 24, 2026

Not everyone agreed.

This is what happens when you put women in power This is the kind of shit you get She thinks all you have to do is wave your magic wand like Obama.

Truly unbelievable This is months old This isn’t new but still it’s worth repeating You put silly little women in charge This is… — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) February 24, 2026

Because the men are doing such a great job, obviously.

READ MORE

Americans have been trolling John Davidson and the whole of Scottish Twitter bit back in magnificent style

Source @DakdaR22