A Reform UK-er asked if people liked Jeremy Clarkson and James May’s A++ response beat all-comers

It remains to be seen whether Jeremy Clarkson really will stand for parliament, having previously hinted that he would take on Ed Miliband in his Downcaster North seat.

If he does, he will presumably do it while making a documentary about it for Amazon.

We mention as an especially tenuous hook for this tweet from a Reform UK-er asking people if they like the former Top Gear man.

Do you like Jeremy Clarkson Yes or No? pic.twitter.com/GD1PTUy3V2 — Lee Patriot Hood (@Mofoman360) February 24, 2026

And it prompted no end of responses, some more eye-opening than others …

Ya, he’s awesome. He is a complete ass but at least he’s real. — Tommy Canada (@CentristFringe) February 24, 2026

Dude was so much of a cuny that he got kicked off his own show TWICE half his personality is hating on rich fucks who “sip lattes” or whatever as if owning a farm and doing nothing on it makes him better https://t.co/Wf44hZJIR7 — Madeline 🍅🦝 (@fractalhalo) February 25, 2026

Currently he is the ethical leader of the UK. Fighting to save the UK from itself. — Jack G (@JackJG) February 24, 2026

He looks like Leonid Brezhnev. About two years after he had died. https://t.co/tu7Pi01rOB — Simon de Jever (@de_jever) February 25, 2026

I like his TV persona, I don’t know him in person, but I think he would be a helluva PM, if that’s what you’re asking. — Paulo Faleiros (@faleirpa) February 24, 2026

… but no-one said that it better than Clarkson’s erstwhile colleague, James May.

I wouldn’t buy a second-hand car from him. https://t.co/rgl7Pd0i43 — James May (@MrJamesMay) February 24, 2026

Impeccably done, sir. And the various responses (and occasionally trolling) it prompted just made it even better.

James Have you ever bought a second hand car since your TV career started apart from those in the shows — Robert MacIver (@SkiverMacIver) February 25, 2026

Loads. — James May (@MrJamesMay) February 25, 2026

Out of the three most liked pensioners in Britain, you are the least liked. — Michael (@Michael82961256) February 24, 2026

I also don’t have a pension. — James May (@MrJamesMay) February 25, 2026

Hey, Captain, quick question:

What’s the best practical second hand car for new driver? — Alsejasz Kirkor (@alsejasz) February 25, 2026

The Ferrari F430 is quite forgiving and has some luggage space. — James May (@MrJamesMay) February 25, 2026

