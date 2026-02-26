Celebrity james may Jeremy Clarkson

A Reform UK-er asked if people liked Jeremy Clarkson and James May’s A++ response beat all-comers

Poke Reporter. Updated February 26th, 2026

It remains to be seen whether Jeremy Clarkson really will stand for parliament, having previously hinted that he would take on Ed Miliband in his Downcaster North seat.

If he does, he will presumably do it while making a documentary about it for Amazon.

We mention as an especially tenuous hook for this tweet from a Reform UK-er asking people if they like the former Top Gear man.

And it prompted no end of responses, some more eye-opening than others …

… but no-one said that it better than Clarkson’s erstwhile colleague, James May.

Impeccably done, sir. And the various responses (and occasionally trolling) it prompted just made it even better.

READ MORE

Netflix asked if Louis Theroux had finally ‘met his match’ in the manosphere and these people were only too happy to help out

Source @MrJamesMay