Netflix asked if Louis Theroux had finally ‘met his match’ in the manosphere and these people were only too happy to help out

Louis Theroux is off to the toxic manosphere for his latest documentary, interviewing some of the streamers doing so much to shape young people’s perception of what modern masculinity looks like. Oh, and making a small fortune while they do it.

So much so that Netflix – where Theroux has made his home for his latest outing – was moved to ask if the documentary maker, 28 years after his first ‘Weird Weekend’, had finally met his match.

Has Louis met his match? LOUIS THEROUX: INSIDE THE MANOSPHERE comes to Netflix 11 March. pic.twitter.com/V13050xT82 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 25, 2026

And these people were only too happy to help out with an answer.

“Has Louis met his match?” no, I don’t think one of the most prolific documentarians in history has finally been stumped, by some of the thickest men on the planet https://t.co/EMh64rqx08 — Jack Hancock (@HancockAnalysis) February 25, 2026

Met his match with HSTikkytokky are you having a laugh — Spyro (@Spyro1877) February 25, 2026

Fascinated by this. Why do these people take part? Are they too unintelligent to realise they’ll not come out of it in a positive light? Are they too psychopathic to care? Looking forward to seeing it. https://t.co/qpXj7kcZvl — Sean McDonald (@seanmcdonald01) February 25, 2026

They incorrectly named it the “Manosphere” , but these aren’t men, they’re insecure misogynists. — Strangey81 (@Strangey81) February 25, 2026

“Has Louis met his match” and its just him looking at these guys like they’re fucking idiots lmao. https://t.co/nR7vWx7aWz — Corey Brennan Of Fightful.com (@CoreyBrennanFF) February 25, 2026

This caption has annoyed me more than it should have. Louis has done documentaries with literal Nazis, murderers, gangs, drug dealers, paedophiles etc. I think he can handle talking to a few small minded, grifting, misogynistic pricks. https://t.co/kwaIiFvSH1 — Liam Rose (@liam_r1995) February 25, 2026

