Celebrity louis theroux

Netflix asked if Louis Theroux had finally ‘met his match’ in the manosphere and these people were only too happy to help out

John Plunkett. Updated February 26th, 2026

Louis Theroux is off to the toxic manosphere for his latest documentary, interviewing some of the streamers doing so much to shape young people’s perception of what modern masculinity looks like. Oh, and making a small fortune while they do it.

So much so that Netflix – where Theroux has made his home for his latest outing – was moved to ask if the documentary maker, 28 years after his first ‘Weird Weekend’, had finally met his match.

And these people were only too happy to help out with an answer.

