Dagenham & Redbridge just signed a player called Nortei Nortey and everyone is making the same joke

To the rough-and-tumble world of lower-league football, and the news that east London stalwarts Dagenham & Redbridge have signed midfielder Nortei Nortey on a permanent deal.

Welcome to the Daggers, Nortei Nortey! 💪 We are delighted to announce the signing of the midfielder on a permanent deal until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/vnVQ1a3rp4 — Dagenham & Redbridge (@Dag_RedFC) February 24, 2026

We know it’s not cool to laugh at people’s names (Hawaiians point and laugh at The Poke because they think we’re named after their famous raw fish snack), but it did not escape virtually everybody’s notice that Mr Nortey sounds like something Frankie Howerd would say in a Carry On film.

But to those of us of a certain age, the Daggers’ new London-born midfield dynamo is very much the first line of The Shamen’s 1992 number one hit Ebeneezer Goode, which was very much not about bad drugs. (This is a lie. It was very much about bad drugs).

Sing along if you know the words: “A great philosopher once wrote… naughty naughty very naughty”.

Quite a few people joined in, and as an old friend Richard Head once told me, he’s heard every single one of these jokes, several times a day:

Hopefully he’s Ebeneezer Goode — Rob P (@rkpdagger) February 24, 2026

Though very much maligned and misunderstood he’s a real crowd pleaser. — Duncan Carey (@duncancareygolf) February 25, 2026

If he gets sent off:

I can see the headlines now “Naughty Nortei Nortey” — Jonny B ג’וני ברהם (@jonnybraham) February 25, 2026

When he gets a yellow card is he on the Nortei step? — Paul O’Regan (@pauloregan) February 25, 2026

I’ll be gutted if the first thing he says when he walks into the club canteen isn’t ‘got any salmon’? — Martin Maley 🍉 (@MartinMaley) February 25, 2026

Once on Chelsea’s books, his career has seen him bouncing around the lower leagues and the United States, where he picked up a trophy.

🇺🇸 Congratulations to Nortei Nortey on winning USL League One 🏆 The former Chelsea midfielder played 29 times in all comps as Union Omaha came top of the league and won the playoffs. The 30-year-old joined Omaha back in January, following two years with Northern Colorado. pic.twitter.com/w8uHqRg6ou — English Players Abroad (@EnglishAbroad1) November 22, 2024

Now back plying his trade in England, we would heartily approve of this career progression:

At some point in his career it would be naughty naughty very naughty if he signed for The Shaymen of Halifax Town – it simply has to happen – @FCHTOnline #TheShamen pic.twitter.com/nDH9T64h2b — JonR1973 (@jonnyroberts73) February 25, 2026

And he’s not the only footballer whose name gets a laugh. Ask Germany’s Stefan Kuntz (who was well aware of what his name meant in English and thought it hilarious), France’s Rod Fanni, and …err… Jizz Hornkamp.

We thought the Dutch footballer Jizz Hornkamp who plays for AZ Alkmaar had the best name in football but that crown has now been taken by Dagenham and Redbridge’s new signing Nortei Norty! 😂 The 31-year-old midfielder signed for the Daggers yesterday and played last night away… pic.twitter.com/7ztLQnZcAG — Proper Football (@ProperFootball8) February 25, 2026

