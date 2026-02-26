Sport football twitter

Dagenham & Redbridge just signed a player called Nortei Nortey and everyone is making the same joke

Alistair Coleman. Updated February 26th, 2026

To the rough-and-tumble world of lower-league football, and the news that east London stalwarts Dagenham & Redbridge have signed midfielder Nortei Nortey on a permanent deal.

We know it’s not cool to laugh at people’s names (Hawaiians point and laugh at The Poke because they think we’re named after their famous raw fish snack), but it did not escape virtually everybody’s notice that Mr Nortey sounds like something Frankie Howerd would say in a Carry On film.

But to those of us of a certain age, the Daggers’ new London-born midfield dynamo is very much the first line of The Shamen’s 1992 number one hit Ebeneezer Goode, which was very much not about bad drugs. (This is a lie. It was very much about bad drugs).

Sing along if you know the words: “A great philosopher once wrote… naughty naughty very naughty”.

Quite a few people joined in, and as an old friend Richard Head once told me, he’s heard every single one of these jokes, several times a day:

Once on Chelsea’s books, his career has seen him bouncing around the lower leagues and the United States, where he picked up a trophy.

Now back plying his trade in England, we would heartily approve of this career progression:

And he’s not the only footballer whose name gets a laugh. Ask Germany’s Stefan Kuntz (who was well aware of what his name meant in English and thought it hilarious), France’s Rod Fanni, and …err… Jizz Hornkamp.

Source: @Dag_RedFC