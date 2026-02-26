Celebrity robbie williams

Someone asked for people’s ‘funniest celebrity moments’ and this fabulous Robbie Williams’ heist beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated February 26th, 2026

Over on Twitter @Evadivalore put a request out for people’s favourite funny celebrity moments.

And the clips came pouring in …

x

x

… but we reckon this one – Robbie Williams and a fabulous on-screen bubbly heist – knocks the rest out of the park.

Boom.

Source @ALcveSupreme