Someone asked for people’s ‘funniest celebrity moments’ and this fabulous Robbie Williams’ heist beat all-comers
Over on Twitter @Evadivalore put a request out for people’s favourite funny celebrity moments.
Post the funniest celebrity moment you’ve seen
And the clips came pouring in …
That time 50 Cent performed with Jim Carrey and couldn’t hold in his laughter pic.twitter.com/UDl6scJwPp
selena gomez asking a paparazzi to reverse her car for her because she didn’t know how pic.twitter.com/jBWyqdqIzc https://t.co/ovOxdEwxwn
That time Vin Diesel forgot he was live streaming, and then proceeded to put his phone in his pocket while still live. pic.twitter.com/lEoK4LAjWD
This gets me everytime https://t.co/JPk9fmiIhd pic.twitter.com/KuQIrZlnMc
Timothee using kylie jenner’s bbl to get up from his seat will never not be funny😭 https://t.co/QltFIS693i pic.twitter.com/9OuNqPZ3aH
… but we reckon this one – Robbie Williams and a fabulous on-screen bubbly heist – knocks the rest out of the park.
Robbie Williams stealing the champagne off the VIP table and giving it to the crowd never fails to make me laugh.pic.twitter.com/OifJXaM4aR https://t.co/luuC0iaeZ8
Boom.
The woman tapping the table like he was gonna give it back.
hes just doing shit sometimes thats what i love about him
He is very underrated for his comedic timing
This is wealth redistribution and i’m here for it. Socialist King.
