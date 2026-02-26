Someone asked for people’s ‘funniest celebrity moments’ and this fabulous Robbie Williams’ heist beat all-comers

Celebrity robbie williams

Over on Twitter @Evadivalore put a request out for people’s favourite funny celebrity moments.

Post the funniest celebrity moment you’ve seen — ` (@Evadivalore) November 15, 2025

And the clips came pouring in …

That time 50 Cent performed with Jim Carrey and couldn’t hold in his laughter pic.twitter.com/UDl6scJwPp — Comr. Efemena (@ComrEfemena) December 2, 2025

selena gomez asking a paparazzi to reverse her car for her because she didn’t know how pic.twitter.com/jBWyqdqIzc https://t.co/ovOxdEwxwn — ً (@raresblvd) December 1, 2025

That time Vin Diesel forgot he was live streaming, and then proceeded to put his phone in his pocket while still live. pic.twitter.com/lEoK4LAjWD — Queso Bandito (@queso_bandito_) December 1, 2025

x

Timothee using kylie jenner’s bbl to get up from his seat will never not be funny😭 https://t.co/QltFIS693i pic.twitter.com/9OuNqPZ3aH — . (@selovelenaa) February 6, 2026

x

… but we reckon this one – Robbie Williams and a fabulous on-screen bubbly heist – knocks the rest out of the park.

Robbie Williams stealing the champagne off the VIP table and giving it to the crowd never fails to make me laugh.pic.twitter.com/OifJXaM4aR https://t.co/luuC0iaeZ8 — lucy ♡ (@ALcveSupreme) February 24, 2026

Boom.

The woman tapping the table like he was gonna give it back. — Juniper Pearl (@Coxy_Girl_) February 24, 2026

hes just doing shit sometimes thats what i love about him — cro ⚠️ (@THORNYSWALLOWS) February 24, 2026

He is very underrated for his comedic timing — Sam Burnett 🇵🇸🍉 (@Mavakor) February 24, 2026

This is wealth redistribution and i’m here for it. Socialist King. — Zhorty (@Zhorty1) February 24, 2026

Source @ALcveSupreme