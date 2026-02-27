Pics Question Time

Tom Kerridge’s takedown of politicians who constantly wang on about immigration (Farage, we’re looking at you) had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated February 27th, 2026

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time, where the panellists including celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, who you might know from Pub in the Park (let’s not hold that against him) and his various culinary creations for M&S.

And we mention him because of this half minute or so in which Kerridge took aim at the politicians who constantly wang on about immigration, blaming people coming to this country for essentially single ill they can imagine.

Bravo, chef.

Here is a slightly longer clip for context.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Not everyone appreciated it, it should be said, showing all the nuance and reasoned debate that you might expect from the right of the political spectrum.

Source @implausibleblog