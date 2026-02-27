Tom Kerridge’s takedown of politicians who constantly wang on about immigration (Farage, we’re looking at you) had everyone cheering

Pics Question Time

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time, where the panellists including celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, who you might know from Pub in the Park (let’s not hold that against him) and his various culinary creations for M&S.

And we mention him because of this half minute or so in which Kerridge took aim at the politicians who constantly wang on about immigration, blaming people coming to this country for essentially single ill they can imagine.

Tom Kerridge, “Immigration is constantly used by political parties for masking years and years of underfunding in infrastructure, health, housing, employment, education” #BBCQT “It is not the fault of immigration, it’s the fault of poor spending, poor money management”… pic.twitter.com/riW0IieA4O — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 26, 2026

Bravo, chef.

Here is a slightly longer clip for context.

“It is not the fault of immigration, it is the fault of poor spending” Chef Tom Kerridge says immigration is used as a “battering tool” by political parties to “push” a narrative and for “masking” policy failures, and he is “proud” of the UK’s “culturally rich” society#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/snvSOFYmYc — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) February 26, 2026

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

It’s the result of a few greedy fat cats insisting they be allowed to make exorbitant profits out of our basic needs

It’s the result of selling off our public services so the greedy fat cats can take exorbitant dividends and salaries out of them.

We gotta stop this madness — Tracey mallaghan (@FizzyRebel) February 27, 2026

He’s spot on — David (@machiavelli411) February 26, 2026

The money is going one way. Upwards. — David (@SpinalTap__11) February 26, 2026

“It is not the fault of immigration, it is the fault of poor spending” Tom Kerridge says immigration is used as a “battering tool” by political parties to “push” a narrative and for “masking” policy failures, and he is “proud” of our “culturally rich” pic.twitter.com/FW9Fx6lyiH — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) February 27, 2026

Always liked Tom Kerridge Like him even more now https://t.co/GzKYvQ4CZO — Dame Clair La Croix🌻💖🧚🏻‍♀️💙 (@HenderClaire) February 27, 2026

The truest thing said on #BBCQT since the pre-Brexit years. We people feel poorer, the right wing blame the poorest and weakest. https://t.co/B620LIDSMF — Ciaran Wallace💙 (@oldbencjw) February 27, 2026

At last, someone’s finally said it. Politicians are only too happy to let the public blame immigration for the state public services when really it’s 15 years of underfunding by government. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/equ063ErL9 — Ian Nicholson (@IanOsakaian) February 27, 2026

Bravo Tom! Thank you for speaking out https://t.co/uzcDexkc7r — Tina Bee 💙 (@tinabf) February 27, 2026

Not everyone appreciated it, it should be said, showing all the nuance and reasoned debate that you might expect from the right of the political spectrum.

