Animals channel 5 dogs

The impeccable coming timing of this dog behaving (very) badly will never cease to make our day better

Poke Staff. Updated April 9th, 2026

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Here’s a rather fabulous thing to take your mind off everything else going on right now.

It’s a moment from Channel 5 series Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly and the comic timing of this particular four-legged participant is right up there with the very best.

And when we say wait for it, we really do mean it (and we’re not just talking to the dog).

Sheer bloody perfection.

We can only hope that dog has got an agent by now.

Although, it later turned out it might be more complicated than we though.

Definitely the same dog. We can see it in their eyes. Well, maybe.

And if it’s put you in the mood for more dogs behaving (very) badly, find them on Channel 5 here!
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This thread of people who found their ‘accidental doppelgänger’ in a museum is a proper jaw-dropper

Source @DeanoGorton