The impeccable coming timing of this dog behaving (very) badly will never cease to make our day better

Animals channel 5 dogs

Here’s a rather fabulous thing to take your mind off everything else going on right now.

It’s a moment from Channel 5 series Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly and the comic timing of this particular four-legged participant is right up there with the very best.

And when we say wait for it, we really do mean it (and we’re not just talking to the dog).

Sheer bloody perfection.

We can only hope that dog has got an agent by now.

That is hilarious — Russ Clark (@Russ_Clark9) April 3, 2024

Maybe not as successful as they both thought! https://t.co/xwoMPioFdn — Darryl Mollart (@mollart4) April 3, 2024

I’ve watched this about 20 times already and it just gets funnier and funnier — Gunnerjd91 (@gunnerjd91) April 3, 2024

That’s made my feckin day! — slip knot hot pot. (@SnapePliskin) April 3, 2024

Although, it later turned out it might be more complicated than we though.

This is funny, however sorry to spoil it, early in the show she was shown with her 3 retrievers. Still funny tho — John Pow (@Jambojommo) April 3, 2024

Definitely the same dog. We can see it in their eyes. Well, maybe.

And if it’s put you in the mood for more dogs behaving (very) badly, find them on Channel 5 here!

READ MORE

This thread of people who found their ‘accidental doppelgänger’ in a museum is a proper jaw-dropper

Source @DeanoGorton