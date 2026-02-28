Keir Starmer’s old cocky soundbites about losing elections and ditching political parties have come back to haunt him, and people are relishing the bittersweet irony

News Green Party Keir Starmer Labour

It has been another brutal week for Keir Starmer and the Labour Party, losing a once-safe seat in Gorton and Denton to the Green Party in an historic byelection.

Amid fresh calls for the prime minister to change tack and/or resign, two old clips have started going viral on social media of Starmer talking about election losses and how if you don’t like what a political party is doing, then you can leave it.

This is one of the clips, from the then leader of the opposition in 2020.

“When you lose an election in a democracy, you deserve to.” “You don’t look at the electorate and ask them: ‘what were YOU thinking?’.” “You look at yourself, and ask ‘what were WE doing?’.” Keir Starmer, 2020. pic.twitter.com/XZHZvBcUZg — Evolve Politics (@evolvepolitics) February 27, 2026

He says:

“When you lose an election in a democracy, you deserve to. You don’t look at the electorate and ask them, ‘What were you thinking?’ You look at yourself, and ask, ‘What were we doing?’”

The other is from 2023, and came in the context of how Labour’s leadership has changed under his rule.

"If you don't like the changes that we've made, I say the door is open and you can leave" pic.twitter.com/UW9Lmcnxb4 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) February 27, 2026

Back then, he said: “If you don’t like that, if you don’t like the changes that we’ve made, I say the door is open, and you can leave.”

Well, after this week’s disastrous result for Labour, the two clips have taken on a whole new meaning – and people are revelling in the irony.

1.

It's taken Keir Starmer 602 days to secure for Labour the level of contempt the Tories had after 14 years in power. A record-breaking number of dire decisions by a man with no vision, no charisma, & now no strategy. Unbelievable so many ever rated him. #GortonDentonByElection https://t.co/jjl9u4q0AY — Suzanne Breen (@SuzyJourno) February 27, 2026

2.

That was a party political broadcast on behalf of the Green Party — Possum. (@Possum_PictBot) February 27, 2026

3.

He won’t remember saying that!!!! And it won’t be his fault!!! https://t.co/tSipKiOojT — lyncey 🇬🇧 yorkshire 💋 (@lyncey_gilbe) February 27, 2026

4.

Keir Starmer in 2020: if you lose an election in a democracy, you deserved it Keir Starmer in 2026: everyone who voted against us is an extremist https://t.co/UykEdFaJkd — Mr Bastardos (@Ken_Stonger) February 27, 2026

5.

6.

Keir Starmer is EXACTLY the politician that the centrist pundits want on policy and on political tactics. His prime ministership has been a total failure in every way. Now the Labour Party, one of the most storied political parties in history, is on the verge of total collapse. https://t.co/8zc6VtPCPo — Mike from PA (@Mike_from_PA) February 27, 2026

7.

8.

Seeing this circulated a lot this morning, for obvious reasons. Have a lot of sympathy for the good folks in Labour trying to find a way out of this. Losing right, left, and centre – the “electoral valley of death” as Rob Ford says. Oof, unbelievable. https://t.co/o0cwS5SvA4 — Richard Martin (@mimosacymru) February 27, 2026

9.

Members and voters are taking his advice. A party cosying up to corporate interests and Reform’s bigotry is throwing its legacy into the gutter. https://t.co/gKRLMea1UI — Simon Barrow (@simonbarrow) February 27, 2026

10.

“When you lose an election in a democracy, you deserve to. You don’t look at the electorate and ask them: what were you thinking? You look at yourself and ask what were we doing?” – Keir Starmer, 2020 https://t.co/vXrREd7TT9 — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) February 27, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/evolvepolitics