RFK Jr posted a bizarre video of him working out wearing jeans and boots – 16 weighty responses to lift your spirits

You don’t need us to tell you that Robert Kennedy Jr is a very odd man.

And you probably won’t have missed that the US Health and Human Services Secretary has very strange habits when it comes to the gym and exercise.

Last week, RFK Jr posted a bizarre exercise video of himself and Kid Rock. All while wearing jeans – even when he got into an ice bath.

Well, this week Kennedy was it again – this time doing “leg day” at the gym, wearing a pair of jeans and boots.

Leg day in Austin. pic.twitter.com/UMlPyIRs9i — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) February 27, 2026

Turns out, people have had enough of his terrible gym etiquette – and they weren’t shy about telling him.

the worst people alive love to take every single plate in the gym to do quarter reps on the leg press machine https://t.co/Bp9NHkdpbz — Lebron James MD, MPH, JD (@justsomeguyloI) February 27, 2026

Vaccines work. And this is not how you leg press. https://t.co/oxMivaTuIp — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) February 27, 2026

Wear gym shorts you absolute psychopath. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) February 27, 2026

If you really did leg day you wouldn't be wearing jeans — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) February 27, 2026

People saying 0 reps don’t know ball He’s doing blue jean creases. Really working that fold line. — Brycen 🏆 (@Brycen2047) February 27, 2026

Not doing any reps AND getting your taint shredded by your jean zipper. masterful gambit sir https://t.co/7MxH7Vh045 — santos-inistas (@JDabknee) February 27, 2026

Him ego lifting and doing half reps on leg press is EXACTLY what I would expect https://t.co/IDC6UUH4ZL — S (@even_steven8tht) February 27, 2026

my grandmother goes deeper than that — taoki (@justalexoki) February 27, 2026

He wears jeans all the time because he’s got varicose veins that look like Mississippi delta tributaries from space https://t.co/RUvdhF5Pgw — COEXIST Inc (@coexistinc) February 27, 2026

It's cool how the taxpayers are just paying for every cabinet secretary to go around making influencer videos. All these people just yearn to be YouTubers. https://t.co/Fr36jC2va9 — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) February 27, 2026

I'm increasingly convinced there's something harrowing under those jeans. Why does he always wear them at the gym instead of shorts. Have jeans replaced his skin. Does he have jean skin https://t.co/QCV5EwZkU6 — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) February 27, 2026

“he’s 72 cut him some slack on not going full range of motion” why? a 100 year old could do it and it’d be equally unimpressive. good job idiot you hogged all the plates in the gym and the machine itself for a pointless video of you being a fucking idiot. god damn dumb ass. https://t.co/VfEXlyt0Kk — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) February 27, 2026

It makes me happy that right wing bodybuilders have to defend this https://t.co/kJD0t6u1zB — Josh (@rightofwhey) February 27, 2026

This is a very particular species of gym guy. He loads the rack with significantly more weight than he can properly lift. He compensates for that by doing half-reps. This move directly undercuts his goal, which is to demonstrate his strength to the other primates. Very sad. https://t.co/0kkGPXxF1v — sean illing (@seanilling) February 27, 2026

If I ever post a video with this bad of form shoot me https://t.co/UcanLE6HTk — Schaff (@SCHAFFr_) February 27, 2026

The same people who scold you for not wearing a tie at the airport are wearing jeans at the gym! 🤣 — The Twins Almanac (@TwinsAlmanac) February 27, 2026

