Two US Secretaries had a literal pull-up competition to fix airport delays and there were no winners (except for these 17 spot-on replies)

News airports RFK Jr. sean duffy

U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., are here to fix everything wrong with air travel in the United States. And they’re going to do it one pull-up at a time.

The two bro-iest members of President Trump’s Administration continue to prove they are also the two least qualified members of President Trump’s Administration by trotting out bizarre and misguided solutions to problems plaguing the American people right now.

Duffy continues to insist that the onus is on the travelers to fix America’s worsening airport experience. Not only does he keep pushing flyers to dress nicer, now he wants them to workout while they wait for their (almost always delayed) planes.

Duffy on what he’s doing to improve the airport experience for travelers: “Maybe I want a workout area where people might get some blood flowing doing some pull ups or step ups in the airport.” pic.twitter.com/DsEvZi7aGo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2025

To hammer the point home, he then participated in an actual pull-ups competition with RFK, Jr.

Pull-up competition between Secretaries Kennedy and Duffy. pic.twitter.com/V2QpqDgvLo — CSPAN (@cspan) December 8, 2025

Congratulations are in order if you made it to the end of that clip without dying of second-hand embarrassment. If you couldn’t, Twitter did the work for you and provided all of the most appropriate commentary necessary.

1.

I’m going to do pull-ups while wearing my Sunday finest? JUST HIRE SOME FUCKING AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS. https://t.co/Ys03CwfiLJ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 9, 2025

2.

Is Trump running a cabinet or a frat house? pic.twitter.com/XB5gQCpMHg — HOUmanitarian ™ (@HOUmanitarian) December 8, 2025

3.

We deserve this. We decided that competent government was boring, so now we get absolute ruin and a total clown show. https://t.co/mj4YgvApZI — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) December 8, 2025

4.

Republicans are the most out of touch idiots in the world. People just want to get to their destination without weird drama or shit falling apart, and these dipshits are talking about putting workout areas in airports. Can we get actual adults back in charge soon, please? — Jeff Allard (@ToAllard) December 8, 2025

5.

6.