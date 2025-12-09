News airports RFK Jr. sean duffy

Two US Secretaries had a literal pull-up competition to fix airport delays and there were no winners (except for these 17 spot-on replies)

Saul Hutson. Updated December 9th, 2025

U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., are here to fix everything wrong with air travel in the United States. And they’re going to do it one pull-up at a time.

The two bro-iest members of President Trump’s Administration continue to prove they are also the two least qualified members of President Trump’s Administration by trotting out bizarre and misguided solutions to problems plaguing the American people right now.

Duffy continues to insist that the onus is on the travelers to fix America’s worsening airport experience. Not only does he keep pushing flyers to dress nicer, now he wants them to workout while they wait for their (almost always delayed) planes.

To hammer the point home, he then participated in an actual pull-ups competition with RFK, Jr.

Congratulations are in order if you made it to the end of that clip without dying of second-hand embarrassment. If you couldn’t, Twitter did the work for you and provided all of the most appropriate commentary necessary.

