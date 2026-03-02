A mega Maga said America definitely wasn’t at war with Iran just because it was bombing it to bits – 14 earth-shattering smackdowns

Pics Iran MAGA

Like us you might not be overly familiar with the work of Anna Paulina Luna. She’s a Florida congresswoman and a rising star of the Maga movement after being endorsed by Donald Trump (who else?) herself.

And we mention her because Luna has been busy weighing on on Donald Trump’s apparent determination to kickstart a devastating war across the whole of the Middle East.

And despite the devastation and destruction by all accounts escalating by the minute, Luna’s response was basically: War? What war?

Luna: It is not the intention of the U.S. Government to invade. That is not what is happening. Luna: Targeted strategic military strikes and invasions are two totally different things. Rampell: They’re calling it a war! The President called it a war! Luna: Strategic strikes… pic.twitter.com/pUpJMLE29D — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

Well, yes and no. Mostly no though, obviously. And these people surely said it best.

Are all US politicians just so ignorant stupid stubborn arogant like her ?

OMG they are just parroting whatever Trump says 😂😄https://t.co/4zEAjOloU6 — F. Harry Sampurno (@HarryKuffal) March 2, 2026

When the Department of Defense changed its name to Department of War, that kinda gave the game away… pic.twitter.com/co6njmeNNJ — Angelcrusher (@Angelcrusher) March 2, 2026

It’s absolutely incredible how many disingenuous and ignorant people wind up in positions of immense power. https://t.co/V30tVkdxHD — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) March 2, 2026

The Japanese never put boots on the ground at Pearl Harbor so I guess that was just a strategic strike and not a declaration of war https://t.co/EfvxTDg8oC — BorzAI (@promptborzai) March 2, 2026

These people seem to operate under the fiction trump will live forever. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 2, 2026

