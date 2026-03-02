Robert Jenrick teased a massive scandal involving Rachel Reeves, and entered the self-own hall of fame – 24 scathing takedowns

Politics Rachel reeves Robert jenrick

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will be hard at work with her Treasury team today, as they cross the Ts, dot the Is and double-check the calculations for tomorrow’s Spring Statement.

However, her attention may have been briefly diverted by the disgraced former Tory Robert Jenrick – the guy who gave the order for an asylum centre to paint over murals which were supposed to make the place a little less bleak for the children staying there.

Think about this for a moment;

Removing these murals won’t deter asylum seekers, it won’t make children more responsive, & it won’t save money. So Jenrick has done this out of spite, & because HE CAN. If that doesn’t tell you how nasty the Tories are, nothing will. pic.twitter.com/aCvcFvObpg — Joe Oakley 🏳️‍🌈 (@JRLOakley) July 7, 2023

He was later dismissed from his position as Housing Secretary for unlawfully approving a housing development worth £1 billion for his friend, the pornography magnate Richard Desmond.

On Sunday night, Jenrick tried a hook and tease on X.

Many people asked why he didn’t just reveal the scandal, instead of teasing it for attention.

Who are you a news outlet or an MP? If you have important information why should we have to wait? Why the sensationalism? Is it for clicks? I’ll not be hanging about your timeline waiting for your big expose, if it’s important use the channels you were elected to access, if… — Cllr Lucy Trimnell 🫖 (@LucyTrims) March 1, 2026

If you really do have valid information on Reeves, you should be airing it in Parliament or any other forum where your claims can be properly scrutinised.

Not "announcing" on X like some little Tommy Robinson wannabe. — DaveJacobs #FBPE🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙 (@davejacobs51) March 1, 2026

The ploy massively backfired, with the quotes and comments largely devoted to taking the piss out of the recent Reform Defector.

Did she paint over murals designed to make children feel less frightened? — Oliver (@OWS1892) March 1, 2026

Is it worse than illegally handing tens of millions to a donor & chum, depriving the country of money for social housing?

If not, fuck off. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) March 1, 2026

She’s lied about her Cycling Proficiency Certificate hasn’t she? — Polish Housewife (@HousewifePolish) March 1, 2026

She puts clotted cream before the jam on scones? — Giles Rocholl Freelance Photographer UK (@GilesRocholl) March 1, 2026

Has she glued one of your moobs to a lamppost in High Holborn? — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) March 1, 2026

Worse than accepting money from the Kremlin to influence our politics? https://t.co/qvIU7JQT5f — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) March 1, 2026

Rachel Reeves sits at the top of her stairs and pretends she's on The Chase? — Yain (@I_Am_Yain) March 1, 2026

Did she intervene in the planning application of a rich donor to her political party to help him save up to £50 million in a decision that was later ruled unlawful? Oh no wait, that was you, wasn't it? https://t.co/xKdBfZZPt0 — Defence With A 'C' (@defencewithac) March 1, 2026

"Rachel doesn't know the en passant rule in chess." https://t.co/kB5NzzlMYh — Artist Formerly Known as Guido (@ArtistFKAG) March 1, 2026

