Politics Rachel reeves Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick teased a massive scandal involving Rachel Reeves, and entered the self-own hall of fame – 24 scathing takedowns

Poke Reporter. Updated March 2nd, 2026

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will be hard at work with her Treasury team today, as they cross the Ts, dot the Is and double-check the calculations for tomorrow’s Spring Statement.

However, her attention may have been briefly diverted by the disgraced former Tory Robert Jenrick – the guy who gave the order for an asylum centre to paint over murals which were supposed to make the place a little less bleak for the children staying there.

He was later dismissed from his position as Housing Secretary for unlawfully approving a housing development worth £1 billion for his friend, the pornography magnate Richard Desmond.

On Sunday night, Jenrick tried a hook and tease on X.

Tomorrow at 8:30am I will be revealing on X a truly shocking scandal about Rachel Reeves. It’s appalling.

Many people asked why he didn’t just reveal the scandal, instead of teasing it for attention.

The ploy massively backfired, with the quotes and comments largely devoted to taking the piss out of the recent Reform Defector.

