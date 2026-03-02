Politics donald trump Iran nancy mace

This Republican congresswoman’s jaw-dropping response to three US service men being killed in Iran had people hollering into next week

Saul Hutson. Updated March 2nd, 2026

Magas are often accused of being part of a cult. TV appearances like this one, by South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace, are a big reason why.

Mace went on Newsmax (the only network to the right of Fox News) to discuss the soldiers the US have lost due to the strikes in Iran.

She had a chance to clear the air and offer her condolences to the men and women who gave their lives to help protect America.

She took that chance to talk about her boss.

The lack of awareness to give that answer in that situation is stunning.

The Maga playbook only has so many plays in it. When confronted with a unique, dangerous, and, in this case, fatal, situation, Magas resort to the only thing they know.

Twitter was disgusted, but not shocked, to hear Mace’s boot licking.

