This Republican congresswoman’s jaw-dropping response to three US service men being killed in Iran had people hollering into next week

Magas are often accused of being part of a cult. TV appearances like this one, by South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace, are a big reason why.

Mace went on Newsmax (the only network to the right of Fox News) to discuss the soldiers the US have lost due to the strikes in Iran.

She had a chance to clear the air and offer her condolences to the men and women who gave their lives to help protect America.

She took that chance to talk about her boss.

NEWSMAX: What is your reaction to three US service members being killed? REP. NANCY MACE: Number one, I want to thank President Trump for his speech today acknowledging those who sacrificed. I believe President Trump will go down as the most consequential president in American… pic.twitter.com/u4we0Yy4s9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2026

The lack of awareness to give that answer in that situation is stunning.

The Maga playbook only has so many plays in it. When confronted with a unique, dangerous, and, in this case, fatal, situation, Magas resort to the only thing they know.

Twitter was disgusted, but not shocked, to hear Mace’s boot licking.

1.

She’s a freaking nutcase! — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) March 2, 2026

2.

“Nancy Mace thanks Trump for the death of US soldiers” https://t.co/3Oy7lv1rxb — ostensibly (@CentristMadness) March 2, 2026

3.

JFC! Is it too much to show some empathy for the dead? Instead, you lead that answer with praise for your leader? In case you doubted, it’s a CULT! — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) March 2, 2026

4.

Oh, he’s going down as consequential alright, but not in the way you imagine it. https://t.co/HrHhyN2B0a — Luke Thomas Gets Political (LTGP) (@LTGetsPolitical) March 2, 2026

5.

This is way beyond dystopian – I know Nancy Mace has completely lost the plot – but Jesus thanking her dear leader before the soldiers themselves??? — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) March 2, 2026

6.

So, trumps great who cars about them dead guys https://t.co/ih4pFfJQWd — Conservative (@Conservative1AZ) March 2, 2026

7.