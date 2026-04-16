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This wonderful clip of Douglas Adams and Tom Baker predicted AI assistants and the internet way back in 1990

David Harris. Updated April 16th, 2026

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When the BBC documentary Hyperland was shown on the BBC back in 1990, the public World Wide Web was still a year away from launching. Tim Berners-Lee’s first browser didn’t appear until 1991.

Which makes this clip all the more astonishing and prophetic. The ‘fantasy documentary’ was written by Douglas Adams, author of The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, starring himself and the always magnificent Tom Baker.

Let’s take a look. Thanks to Pat Kane for sharing on Twitter.

Visionary stuff!

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Source Pat Kane Image Screengrab