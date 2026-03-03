Entertainment baftas SNL

American TV mocked John Davidson’s Tourette syndrome and the whole of Britain responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated March 3rd, 2026

The reverberations from that Bafta ceremony – you remember – show no sign of going away just yet and this time it’s the goodish people of Saturday Night Live who are at the centre of it.

The SNL team thought it was appropriate to mock John Davidson and his Tourette syndrome with this sketch off the back of the BAFTA Film Awards and they didn’t just fail to read the room, they weren’t even in the right building.

And these people – maybe not all from the UK but surely most of them – said it best.

