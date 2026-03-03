Donald Trump said Keir Starmer took ‘far too long’ to help him attack Iran and these homegrown comebacks will make you proud to be British

US donald trump Keir Starmer

Donald Trump isn’t happy. No change there, you might think, but specfiically he’s not happy with Keir Starmer for apparently taking ‘far too long’ to help him attack Iran.

The British PM could be forgiven for hesitating just a little bit before weighing in with Trump’s apparent determination to plunge the entire Middle East into conflict, although he didn’t wait long before giving the US access to British bases.

Keir Starmer, “President Trump has expressed his disagreement with our decision not to get involved in the initial strikes” “But it is my duty to judge what is in Britain’s national interest” “That is what I’ve done and I stand by it” 👏 pic.twitter.com/6T29Xqb0c5 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 2, 2026

But he didn’t do it quick enough, moaned Trump, who was moved to suggest the ‘special relationship’ just isn’t what it was.

🚨 NEW: Donald Trump says Keir Starmer took “far too long” to give the US access to British bases “That’s probably never happened between our countries before… we were very disappointed in Keir” [@Telegraph] — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 2, 2026

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of fabulous homegrown comebacks – well, we’re presuming they’re mostly homegrown – and it was just fabulous.

1.

It took bloody Pearl Harbour before the US came to our aid. Time for the imbecilic draft dodging US President to learn some history. https://t.co/aqZFdpxVlz — Mark Seddon (@MarkSeddon1962) March 2, 2026

2.

Harold Wilson repeatedly refused LBJ’s request for UK troops to be sent to Vietnam, one of the most important foreign policy decisions made by any postwar UK Prime Minister. The relationship between the two became strained. I wonder how many people now think Wilson got it wrong. https://t.co/zDpiP7zUms — Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) March 2, 2026

3.

Really sorry that your favourite lapdog didn’t come to lick your ballbag when you whistled for us. We were too busy considering how illegal your actions are. — &SøzéAllOfUs (@nowtisfine) March 2, 2026

4.

It took America three years to enter WW1 and two years to enter WWII. https://t.co/lECSDCDYal — Jon Burke 🌍 (@jonburkeUK) March 3, 2026

5.

After disrespecting Keir and other European leaders repeatedly, you expect them to join in your war of choice at a snap of your finger? You should even be grateful Keir is extending his generosity to you Donald. — Peterson O. A. (@peetahson) March 2, 2026

6.