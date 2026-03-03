Anti-woke warrior Pete Hegseth just declared war on ‘politically correct’ conflicts and it’s the most comically on-brand thing he’s ever done

Politics Iran pete hegsethh war

Nobody has ever accused Pete Hegseth of being a rule follower. But it doesn’t seem like it will be long before he’s accused of a bunch of other things.

The “Secretary of War” wants to chew bubble gum and break international rules of engagement. And he’s all out of bubble gum.

Here is the former Fox News host boasting about how he plans on “winning” this war.

Hegseth: No stupid rules of engagement, no nation building quagmire, no democracy building exercise, no politically correct wars. We fight to win and we don’t waste time or lives. As the president warned, an effort of this scope will include casualties. War is hell and always… pic.twitter.com/7Zpg2UkcrO — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

Crazy. Deranged. Unhinged.

There are many words to describe this type of behavior and talk. None of them have positive connotations — for America or the rest of the world.

No one on Twitter was impressed with how far Hegseth tried to puff his chest out.

1.

Pete Hegseth makes it clear the US military will not follow “rules of engagement” in this war. We will just slaughter them all. This is no different than an ISIS recruiters speech https://t.co/4FKgGrSu4o — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 2, 2026

2.

“No stupid rules of engagement” sounds great in a speech for idiots. The people who’ve actually had to operate under those rules usually understand why they exist. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) March 2, 2026

3.

“No politically correct wars” they genuinely think they can just coast on “AnTi-WOkE” vibes forever. They want to spin this mass slaughter as “Sticking it to those dang libtards!” and they think it’s a winning strat. https://t.co/u4iVM3UNTe — dead domain (@DomainDead) March 2, 2026

4.

Congress – do your jobs and put a stop to this ‘war’ before this POS gets more of our kids killed. — Sean Cullen (@clambake555) March 2, 2026

5.

War criminal. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 2, 2026

6.

“No stupid rules of engagement” is how you end up bombing multiple schools and a hospital within the first two days of a military campaign. https://t.co/B27K82vdxM — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) March 2, 2026

7.