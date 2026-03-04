You don’t have to like Keir Starmer to enjoy these 15 clapbacks at Liz Truss for kissing up to Trump over that Churchill barb

Politics donald trump Keir Starmer Liz Truss

We’re sure you’re aware of Donald Trump’s attempted burn of Keir Starmer, in which he said that the PM is “not Winston Chruchill”.

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump attacks Keir Starmer for not giving the US permission to use UK bases to strike Iran "It's taking days for us to work out where we can land… this is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with" pic.twitter.com/H91Vl1zd9r — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 3, 2026

Thanks for that, Sherlock Bonespurs – we hadn’t noticed.

Many people pointed out that Trump is sitting in a massive glass house chucking stones like they’re about to go out of fashion, and that – frankly – Churchill would have given him short shrift.

Churchill would have seen him for what he is … a lying lardarse narcissist causing chaos in the world without anything close to a plan. https://t.co/2zRjKIRqjQ — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) March 3, 2026

However, a certain faction in the UK lined up to indulge in a bit of Trump licking, and right there at the head of the queue was the 49-day PM, Liz Truss, seen here boosting the right-wing journalist Steven Swinford.

Understatement of the century pic.twitter.com/Y1RrBxkLJR — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 3, 2026

When they’d stopped laughing at her, or in between sniggers, this is what people had to say about that.

1.

Ah, look who’s waded into a discussion about prime ministerial calibre. pic.twitter.com/CcggTTv5yN — Brendan May (@bmay) March 3, 2026

2.

Says the worst PM in history. At least Starmer is compared to Churchill. She was compared to a lettuce. Sit down, Liz. https://t.co/79IFtdp0lm — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) March 3, 2026

3.

The same folk who scream about "sovereignty" are weirdly the same folk who think we should say "how high?" Everytime America says jump. https://t.co/v17FjlcLSx — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) March 3, 2026

4.

I see the far right of UK politics has now decided that giving an unconditional blank cheque to the US President is the answer, just as the Republican Party decided. https://t.co/2f8Je8Oaaf pic.twitter.com/kdhGnoB8sV — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) March 3, 2026

5.

6.

I’m sure a statement from the greatest prime minister ever will make him sit up and take notice! pic.twitter.com/gKWqxNh941 — Simon 🤍 (@scsimoncrow) March 3, 2026

7.

Mot sure Liz wants to get involved in this one https://t.co/4a5parBEzU — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) March 3, 2026

8.

Liz Truss.

Complete loon and nuttier than a tray full of roasted chestnuts should feck off to the USA as soon as possible. https://t.co/fA4py8nHOz — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) March 3, 2026

9.

Harsh criticism from Liz Truss, the most successful British prime minister of all time https://t.co/0isnVWDNqd — Felix Dachsel (@xileffff) March 3, 2026

10.

You talking about a PM not being Churchill You're not even Eden you loony lettuce https://t.co/ecFjVzVA2P — ⸆⸉ (@crowningred) March 3, 2026

11.

I'm telling you. Next Reform UK defector. — AmimeJ (@Woven_26ruk3) March 4, 2026

12.

You’d think someone who gets a life long salary for that debacle might have tried to either quietly disappear or at least hold her hands up and admit her mistakes. It isn’t the way these people work unfortunately. — Marshman ‘71 (@marshy38) March 3, 2026

13.

Who put 50p in her? https://t.co/39huSJDPmD — HelenClaire (@dunkershelen) March 3, 2026

14.

wow irony alert for the shameless treacherous truss https://t.co/MviPbyNAsj — Mark Stacey (@VintiquesMark) March 3, 2026

15.

Significant shade from Liz Truss, who judging by her 7 weeks as PM would struggle to outperform Churchill the insurance dog. https://t.co/YaPXyf6Nni — Paul Osbourne (@paulosbourne) March 3, 2026

We’ll just leave this here.

