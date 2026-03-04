Trump spat out his dummy over the UK refusing to roll over, and his ‘not Winston Churchill’ jibe at Starmer massively backfired – 21 two-finger salutes

US donald trump Keir Starmer

Overnight, the US and Israel have unleashed a massive barrage of bombs on Iran, claiming to have knocked out its naval capacity, as well as much of its long-range missile-launching capability.

We’re old enough to remember last June, when the US said it had obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites, before recently insisting the country had been a week away from having a nuclear weapon, so a healthy pinch of salt might be in order.

While the UK has now given permission for the US to use its bases for defensive action, the PM heavily implied that the US-Israeli attacks were unlawful.

Strong hints are probably the closest thing to criticism of Trump we’re likely to get from him.

During a press junket with the German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, on Tuesday, Donald Trump ran through a litany of grievances against Europe, and the UK came in for some not-so-friendly fire from the deranged Wotsit.

The barb got a thumbs up from the usual Brit-bashers, such as Liz Truss, but the president came in for a backlash online from people who don’t necessarily like Starmer, but think it’s probably not a great idea to sign up for a war crime spree just because the US wants you to.

These reactions said it all.

1.

It’s not difficult to imagine what Winston Churchill would have made of Donald Trump… — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob.bsky.social) March 3, 2026 at 6:18 PM

2.

3.

4.

Fine, you have your tantrum and we'll recognise and respect international law. — Martin (@mkt1882.bsky.social) March 3, 2026 at 5:06 PM

5.

Someone who's good at politics help me… Is there a totally obvious way for a PM who's struggling in the polls to use this to his advantage and become leader for as long as he wants by saying just two words? [image or embed] — Leigh Jones (@leighsus.bsky.social) March 3, 2026 at 5:44 PM

6.

The irony is Winston Churchill lacked any of the diplomatic patience Keir Starmer has shown towards Trump. Churchill would have dismissed Trump as an utter buffoon who sows chaos globally and wouldn’t know a war plan if it was pasted to his orange face. [image or embed] — News Eye (@newseye.bsky.social) March 3, 2026 at 5:28 PM

7.

Haha. DJT says Starmer is "no Winston Churchill". Dude, you're no Roosevelt. Not Franklin, not Teddy, not Eleanor, not even Alice. — Charles Bryan, Part-Time Cat Bed (@charleshbryan.bsky.social) March 3, 2026 at 5:07 PM

8.

‘This is not Winston Churchill we’re dealing with’ says the political equivalent of a really dim Jimmy Saville. — Nick Stone (@typejunky.bsky.social) March 3, 2026 at 6:38 PM

9.

somebody explains this idiot this is what happen when you disrespect and threaten your allies and when you conduct a reckless foreign policy — European Strategic Analysis (@eustrat.bsky.social) March 3, 2026 at 5:24 PM

10.

11.