Trump’s homeland security chief Kristi Noem denied calling ICE murder victim Alex Pretti a ‘domestic terrorist’ and was fact checked til she farted

Saul Hutson. Updated March 4th, 2026

Kristi Noem has an interesting tactic to survive the Senate hearings she is currently enduring. Step 1: disregard the truth. Step 2: well, that’s really it.

During the first day of her hearing, Noem was pressed on her classification of ICE murder victim, Alex Pretti, as a “domestic terrorist.”

Her response: Noem clearly states that she never used that phrase.

Unfortunately for Noem, there is video of her debriefings shortly after Pretti was killed by her ICE agents. Here is the footage from both statements, side-by-side.

Tap dancing around phrasing might be Noem’s only defense against lying under oath. But it sure seems clear that Noem wanted to classify Pretti’s actions as domestic terrorism in order to justify her ICE agents gunning him down in broad daylight.

Here’s how social media reacted to Noem’s contradictory, side-by-side statements.

