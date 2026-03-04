Trump’s homeland security chief Kristi Noem denied calling ICE murder victim Alex Pretti a ‘domestic terrorist’ and was fact checked til she farted

Politics

Kristi Noem has an interesting tactic to survive the Senate hearings she is currently enduring. Step 1: disregard the truth. Step 2: well, that’s really it.

During the first day of her hearing, Noem was pressed on her classification of ICE murder victim, Alex Pretti, as a “domestic terrorist.”

Her response: Noem clearly states that she never used that phrase.

Unfortunately for Noem, there is video of her debriefings shortly after Pretti was killed by her ICE agents. Here is the footage from both statements, side-by-side.

Kristi Noem on Alex Pretti: “I did not call him a domestic terrorist. I said it appeared to be an incident of.” Also Kristi Noem: “ This individual who came with weapons and ammunition to stop a law enforcement operation…committed an act of domestic terrorism.” pic.twitter.com/goMjCMUVTL — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 3, 2026

Tap dancing around phrasing might be Noem’s only defense against lying under oath. But it sure seems clear that Noem wanted to classify Pretti’s actions as domestic terrorism in order to justify her ICE agents gunning him down in broad daylight.

Here’s how social media reacted to Noem’s contradictory, side-by-side statements.

She lied to that committee knowing they all saw the clip….these people have no fucking shame!! — Randy Paige (@randy_paige2) March 3, 2026

At this point we must assume everything Kristi Noem says is a lie. She seems incapable of telling the truth. https://t.co/YNFdpYJn3Y — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) March 4, 2026

Watch out. Kristi Noem’s pants are on fire. https://t.co/Mft4WmQxuR — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) March 3, 2026

Members of the trump regime seem to keep forgetting the existence of videotape. So got damn stupid. https://t.co/fX8AO82XiE — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) March 3, 2026

