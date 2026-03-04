The new Private Eye’s cover just nailed Trump’s war on Iran, not just once but four times
It’s that time of the fortnight when the new Private Eye hits the newsstands and this new issue just nailed Trump’s war on Iran, not once but four times.
It never, ever misses – and here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.
When the world seems impossibly grim, @PrivateEyeNews always helps… pic.twitter.com/vs8Clf2hy8
— William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) March 4, 2026
“No Trump always looks like this!” I’m in stitches 🤩
— Krisjanis Klava (@KrisjanisKlava) March 4, 2026
Too good from Private Eye. #privateeye pic.twitter.com/UcStj2zhXW
— Patrick Gildart Jackson (@Pgildartjackson) March 4, 2026
This cover is up there with their finest.
— Julius Rt Hon The Lord Nicholson Of Arnage (@HonNicholson) March 4, 2026
— GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) March 4, 2026
Het satirische magazine Private Eye is op dreef. pic.twitter.com/o5HjTHF1yw
— Arjen van der Horst (@ArjenVDH) March 4, 2026
AKA it’s firing on all cylinders!
Source Private Eye