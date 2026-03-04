News Iran private eye

The new Private Eye’s cover just nailed Trump’s war on Iran, not just once but four times

Poke Reporter. Updated March 4th, 2026

It’s that time of the fortnight when the new Private Eye hits the newsstands and this new issue just nailed Trump’s war on Iran, not once but four times.

It never, ever misses – and here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

AKA it’s firing on all cylinders!

Subscribe to Private Eye here!

Source Private Eye