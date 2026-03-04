The new Private Eye’s cover just nailed Trump’s war on Iran, not just once but four times

News Iran private eye

It’s that time of the fortnight when the new Private Eye hits the newsstands and this new issue just nailed Trump’s war on Iran, not once but four times.

It never, ever misses – and here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

When the world seems impossibly grim, @PrivateEyeNews always helps… pic.twitter.com/vs8Clf2hy8 — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) March 4, 2026

“No Trump always looks like this!” I’m in stitches 🤩 — Krisjanis Klava (@KrisjanisKlava) March 4, 2026

This cover is up there with their finest. — Julius Rt Hon The Lord Nicholson Of Arnage (@HonNicholson) March 4, 2026

Het satirische magazine Private Eye is op dreef. pic.twitter.com/o5HjTHF1yw — Arjen van der Horst (@ArjenVDH) March 4, 2026

AKA it’s firing on all cylinders!

