Donald Trump couldn’t wait to get back to his war on Iran and looks like he’s having the time of his life – 14 properly horrified responses

There are no end of high-ups in the White House falling over themselves to make sure no-one calls America’s attack on Iran a ‘war’.

Donald Trump, however, has no such qualms, and when we say it looks like he’s having the time of his life right now, we are not kidding.

Here he is giving ‘marks out of 10’ for America’s war effort to date.

Trump: These are exciting times. We’re doing very well on the war front. Somebody said, on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said about a 15 pic.twitter.com/z2Ndb7Acih — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 4, 2026

And here he is telling everyone he had to get back to his war, with a look on his face that is unutterably chilling (not just us, right?)

Trump: “I have to go back and look at the war” pic.twitter.com/59e68f7LoA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Every Trump administrating official: it’s not a war Trump: it is 100% a war and also the best war I’m having so much fun https://t.co/PpVvEaIOPh — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 4, 2026

2.

The way he smiles like it’s all a fucking game. Sociopath. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 4, 2026

3.

If my child died in combat and I saw this I would be radicalized. https://t.co/SxDLB1GeG4 — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) March 4, 2026

4.

Trump: “I have to go back and look at the war.” The room broke into laughter and applause. These are not serious people. pic.twitter.com/Vkwa3WZDIT — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) March 5, 2026

5.

So he admits it’s a war…again. Got it. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 4, 2026

6.

We have to pay billions so Trump can play with his new toys. https://t.co/ze4BuxeNpx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 5, 2026

7.