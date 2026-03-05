US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump couldn’t wait to get back to his war on Iran and looks like he’s having the time of his life – 14 properly horrified responses

John Plunkett. Updated March 5th, 2026

There are no end of high-ups in the White House falling over themselves to make sure no-one calls America’s attack on Iran a ‘war’.

Donald Trump, however, has no such qualms, and when we say it looks like he’s having the time of his life right now, we are not kidding.

Here he is giving ‘marks out of 10’ for America’s war effort to date.

And here he is telling everyone he had to get back to his war, with a look on his face that is unutterably chilling (not just us, right?)

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

