Isabel Oakeshott said she had ‘no issue’ with Dubai jailing people if the authorities don’t like their social media posts, and the hypocrisy was visible from space

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 5th, 2026

Self-described feather ruffler Isabel Oakeshott was one of the prime mouthpieces of Brexit and has continued that devotion to encouraging the UK to punch itself in the face by signing up to Reform UK – the party represented by her fiancé, Richard Tice.

In the aftermath of the US-Israel bombing of Iran, and Iran’s backlash, there has been an outbreak of tiny violin music regarding the plight of the Talk TV presenter, who moved to Dubai to avoid paying higher fees for her children after Labour removed the VAT exemption from private schools.

During an interview with BBC’s Adam Fleming, she was asked about state-sponsored attacks on free speech in the United Arab Emirates.

Nice strawman you’ve got there, Isabel. It’d be a shame if the entire internet failed to fall for it.

