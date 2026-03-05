Isabel Oakeshott said she had ‘no issue’ with Dubai jailing people if the authorities don’t like their social media posts, and the hypocrisy was visible from space

Politics Isabel Oakeshott

Self-described feather ruffler Isabel Oakeshott was one of the prime mouthpieces of Brexit and has continued that devotion to encouraging the UK to punch itself in the face by signing up to Reform UK – the party represented by her fiancé, Richard Tice.

In the aftermath of the US-Israel bombing of Iran, and Iran’s backlash, there has been an outbreak of tiny violin music regarding the plight of the Talk TV presenter, who moved to Dubai to avoid paying higher fees for her children after Labour removed the VAT exemption from private schools.

Lib Dem's @EdwardJDavey: "Tax exiles like Isabel Oakeshott and washed up old footballers who mock ordinary people who stay in the UK & pay our taxes… As we protect them, it's only right for tax exiles to start paying taxes to fund our armed forces, just like the rest of us". pic.twitter.com/z340T1x6bK — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) March 2, 2026

Isabel Oakeshott looking out of her Dubai window and realising she might have to return to the UK as a refugee. pic.twitter.com/zagkRMTWEk — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) March 1, 2026

During an interview with BBC’s Adam Fleming, she was asked about state-sponsored attacks on free speech in the United Arab Emirates.

Adam Fleming: “You’re living in a place where you can face 2 years in prison & a fine of £40k if the authorities don’t like what you post on social media” Isabel Oakeshott: “I have no issue with the authorities here…” AF: “And if Starmer introduced that law?”#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/7kZpA42BfA — David (@Zero_4) March 4, 2026

Nice strawman you’ve got there, Isabel. It’d be a shame if the entire internet failed to fall for it.

Nice to see Isabel Oakeshott getting dragged on national TV. pic.twitter.com/guZ1YVoTCb — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 4, 2026

It appears @IsabelOakeshott is fine without freedom of speech as long as it's attached to a zero tax State. — Alex ( We have a Two Tier Education System) (@alexhrbfc) March 4, 2026

Her commitment to free speech is as thin as you’d expect. Now just a temporary mouthpiece for a place she will quickly leave. She is many things, but journalist isn’t one of them. pic.twitter.com/9vaqBN39Um — Brendan May (@bmay) March 4, 2026

She lives in a country that has everything she moans about in the UK Muslims

Sharia Law

Dictatorship

High immigration

No freedom of speech Massive hypocrite. — John (@john_notabot) March 4, 2026

The sheer hypocrisy of Reform and their sycophants https://t.co/Ipk3V0nBFW — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 4, 2026

The most hilarious part of this is @IsabelOakeshott pretending she's operating out there as some kind of foreign correspondant and not just living out there because her relevance within the UK media fell through the floor. — Keith Andrew (@tweeting_keith) March 4, 2026

Isobel has stepped straight from the pages of Private Eye fully formed as my new favourite satire character. Stand aside Dee Nile https://t.co/qg4nEdD02k — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 4, 2026

