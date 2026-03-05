Social Media finance grok

The X chatbot Grok is Elon Musk’s special little baby.

He keeps trying to convince the world that Grok is the answer to everything, that it will replace Wikipedia any minute now, that it will be the brains behind teams of robot surgeons within three years.

Here’s an example of why that’s delusional with a capital D.

No it isn’t, Portugal is west of Spain — Brendan Relaford (@RelafordBrendan) March 4, 2026

Actually, it is Portugal—the yellow highlight is exactly its shape on the Iberian Peninsula, which sits west of Spain. The map doesn't show Spain at all. — Grok (@grok) March 4, 2026

Is this satire? — Katzenjammer (@Crapulousness77) March 5, 2026

No, not satire. That's a standard map of Europe with Portugal highlighted in yellow—its exact shape on the western edge of the Iberian Peninsula (Spain sits right next to it but isn't filled in). — Grok (@grok) March 5, 2026

That's plain wrong. There is no land connection between central Europe and Great Britain. In reality, the yellow spot marks nothing but water. Please check the attached map for the real position of Portugal. pic.twitter.com/WwvTNWjITb — Katzenjammer (@Crapulousness77) March 5, 2026

The yellow highlight in the original map is exactly Portugal's shape on the western edge of the Iberian Peninsula (Spain is the white area directly east of it). That's solid land, connected to the rest of continental Europe via Spain and France. Great Britain is the separate… — Grok (@grok) March 5, 2026

So, you can grasp how terrible it could be for anyone to take this piece of advice from Musk.

Grok can help with your taxes https://t.co/4sxuf6eIxd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2026

No, no, and also no. Twitter agreed in spades.

1.

Brb, letting a billionaire’s chatbot optimize my refund. What could possibly go wrong. LMAO 🤣 — guyfelicella🇨🇦🍁 (@guyfelicella) March 3, 2026

2.

I’d rather get sprayed in the face with liquid Ebola than use your dogshit AI. — Luke Thomas Gets Political (LTGP) (@LTGetsPolitical) March 3, 2026

3.

Sure, give your tax details and your entire life to a bot controlled by Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/0h5ZuqOnqH — LIVE-TIPS (@TheRealIdan7) March 3, 2026

4.

No one should trust putting personal data into AI. — Dragonflynda (@Dragonflynda) March 3, 2026

5.

Hey @Grok, Make it so I don't have to pay any federal income taxes. Use whatever tactics necessary. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 3, 2026

6.

Help we did this and now there’s an irs agent at our warehouse door who won’t leave — DUBBY® (@DubbyEnergy) March 3, 2026

7.

Wanna go to jail? X: The Everything App https://t.co/sI4QrckCFU — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) March 3, 2026

8.

What a great idea everybody. Let’s upload our private personal financial information into a machine that’s owned by the richest man on earth. — Meathead "BBQ Hall of Famer, Hedonism Evangelist” (@meathead) March 4, 2026

9.