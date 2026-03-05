Politics Iran Stephen miller war

Stephen Miller bragged that the White House is not fighting a ‘politically correct’ war and it’s not the flex he thinks it is

Saul Hutson. Updated March 5th, 2026

Just when you’re thinking there’s no-one more loathsome in Trump’s top team than Pistol Pete Hegseth, along comes Stephen Miller – you remember – who emerged from the darkness to lecture the American people on how the White House fights wars.

He was really pleased with himself, too. No one else was.

Miller spit out a bunch of reasons why this war is better than all previous wars, blaming a previously “woke pentagon” that constricted a military to “fight a less than full fight.”

But not this time, no siree! This time the military and its leaders will do whatever they want. And Miller thinks that’s a good thing.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Miller thinks that the current White House administration acting with impunity is a good thing. Based on the replies on Twitter, not that many people agree.

