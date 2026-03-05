Stephen Miller bragged that the White House is not fighting a ‘politically correct’ war and it’s not the flex he thinks it is

Politics Iran Stephen miller war

Just when you’re thinking there’s no-one more loathsome in Trump’s top team than Pistol Pete Hegseth, along comes Stephen Miller – you remember – who emerged from the darkness to lecture the American people on how the White House fights wars.

He was really pleased with himself, too. No one else was.

Miller spit out a bunch of reasons why this war is better than all previous wars, blaming a previously “woke pentagon” that constricted a military to “fight a less than full fight.”

But not this time, no siree! This time the military and its leaders will do whatever they want. And Miller thinks that’s a good thing.

Stephen Miller: “What you’re seeing right now is a military under President Trump’s leadership that’s not fighting politically correct” pic.twitter.com/OBRrngCVre — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2026

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Miller thinks that the current White House administration acting with impunity is a good thing. Based on the replies on Twitter, not that many people agree.

If you’re not fighting a war politically correct, then the alternative is you are fighting a war corruptly. — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) March 5, 2026

That’s one way to say you’re murdering tons of civilians. https://t.co/2DO9qCNp19 — Read Raising Expectations (and Raising Hell) (@JPHilllllll) March 5, 2026

Pretty much an admission here from Miller that they massacred those Iranian school girls and will continue to attack schools and other civilian targets. https://t.co/YQTHQtiOOH — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 5, 2026

The point of calling a bombing campaign “not politically correct” is to make empathy itself illegitimate. Once mourning dead children is reframed as softness, there’s no floor. Anything can be justified as long as objecting to it can be painted as weakness. https://t.co/GTRAXN8DYG — Jake Scott, MD (@jakescottMD) March 5, 2026

This man deserves to be on trial — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) March 5, 2026

When they say this isn’t a PC war it means they’re violating the Geneva Conventions https://t.co/pB0yvJVFPO — Ryan Costello (@RyeCostello) March 5, 2026

