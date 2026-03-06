Andrew Tate was detained trying to enter Dubai so he wouldn’t ‘miss out’ on the war, and everybody’s schadenfreude meters exploded

Celebrity Andrew tate dubai

If you weren’t already suffering an overdose of schadenfreude after learning that Kristi Noem got sacked, the saga of Andrew Tate swaggering around the Middle East, acting like the bombings are some sort of video game, then being detained trying to return to Dubai, must surely have tipped you over the edge.

He revealed the detention in a post complete with his obligatory posing video and spelling errors.

UPDATE. My mission to Dubai has been haulted. I’m currently unable to leave this detention centre. pic.twitter.com/uKAIQkdnno — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 5, 2026

The professional misogynist and alleged sex-trafficker (which he vehemently denies) has posted no updates since that one, but someone shared this earlier clip to his account.

STAFF POST ‼️ This video was filmed a few hours before the attempted border crossing. Andrew is currently offline and being questioned. pic.twitter.com/lryemb532J — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 5, 2026

Was he detained for being particularly irritating?

As he’d claimed he was already in Dubai, it was a bit of a mystery. One with a NSFW potential solution.

I thought you were dancing in Dubai as bombs fell, you lying chinless coward soft cunt? https://t.co/F3cM58J9yi pic.twitter.com/dXi51BDkj6 — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) March 5, 2026

The internet weighed in.

1.

2.

Really? He left Dubai?? Because I thought…

Guess he will self ban from Dubai forever now They DO NOT need cowards in their nation. pic.twitter.com/kkVuth5Zd1 — TriniFromLI (@OlsenTrini) March 5, 2026

3.

Because of bad dancing 🕺 pic.twitter.com/Lyp0DVArbA — Kitch (@DHKITCH) March 5, 2026

4.

Andrew Tate has been detained in Saudi Arabia. I've heard they are pretty strict there. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) March 5, 2026

5.

6.

🚨🇦🇪 Andrew Tate has been detained by Emirati border control for being… checks notes… an asshole – he even used the classic ‘Do you know who I am?’. In classic Tate style, he’s whining into his phone, playing the victim and joking about human trafficking. pic.twitter.com/bqIQHrRrdZ — HUMAN WA$TE (@Dplanet) March 5, 2026

7.

>goes to Dubai to prove its all normal

>gets detained at a checkpoint https://t.co/ec1Q715Zlx — onemorecomma (@0nemorecomma) March 5, 2026

8.

The giant publicity stunt has been haulted.. Sounds like if you had just gotten off the bus you wouldn't be there..

But the 'elites' always think the rules are for other people — Brian (@BoldIdeas4u) March 5, 2026

9.