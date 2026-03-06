Celebrity Andrew tate dubai

Andrew Tate was detained trying to enter Dubai so he wouldn’t ‘miss out’ on the war, and everybody’s schadenfreude meters exploded

Poke Reporter. Updated March 6th, 2026

If you weren’t already suffering an overdose of schadenfreude after learning that Kristi Noem got sacked, the saga of Andrew Tate swaggering around the Middle East, acting like the bombings are some sort of video game, then being detained trying to return to Dubai, must surely have tipped you over the edge.

He revealed the detention in a post complete with his obligatory posing video and spelling errors.

The professional misogynist and alleged sex-trafficker (which he vehemently denies) has posted no updates since that one, but someone shared this earlier clip to his account.

Was he detained for being particularly irritating?

As he’d claimed he was already in Dubai, it was a bit of a mystery. One with a NSFW potential solution.

The internet weighed in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2