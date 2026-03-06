Donald Trump said he’s going to attack Cuba next and there’s a new dictionary definition of hiding in plain sight

Politics cuba donald trump Iran

Coming soon to a social media feed near you, from the same President who brought you unprovoked attacks on Venezuelan boats and Iranian schools, we present an impulsive nuclear attack on Cuba.

Donald Trump was riffing in the White House and tossed a quick joke at his pal, Marco Rubio.

Listen in on this quick aside about how he wants to attack all the countries all the time.

BREAKING: Trump says that America will go to war with Cuba next after the war in Iran is “finished.” Trump is addicted to regime change. pic.twitter.com/XqMr8CjmaI — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) March 6, 2026

Lucky for the world, Trump admits that the Secretary of State thinks he should “finish” his war with Iran before he thinks about attacking yet another country.

It’s never good when Marco Rubio is the voice of reason in a conversation.

As much as the President tried to laugh off this casual threat, no one on Twitter was in the mood to joke about it.

He’s trying so incredibly hard to distract us from those darn Epstein files. — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) March 6, 2026

The mentally ill president surrounded by ass-kissing sycophants. Not a great combination unless you are his Cult handlers who only have to convince him that everything is HIS idea to get him to officially sanction whatever they want. https://t.co/IxmB51OEUO — David Icke (@davidicke) March 6, 2026

As you would expect from Trump:

1. This is unmitigated madness.

2. It is not in the US national interest.

3. Trump wastes US military resources on tertiary issues.

Sad to see that the US accepts its Nero. https://t.co/ZgeZTQ6JcU — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) March 6, 2026

Making offhand jokes about killing people and conquering nations is reckless and displays #Trump’s instability. An incompetent narcissist in the world’s most powerful office is not something we can afford to tolerate. REMOVE TRUMP NOW! — BeTruthful_Jn1717 (@BJn1717) March 6, 2026

The Peace President is starting wars to steal elections. Nobody gains anything from war except the elite who love to exploit the suffering they’re causing. It’s embarrassing to see the EU (mainly Germany) do propaganda for this authoritarian regime. https://t.co/QURMrSqObc — nyara (@nyaraV2) March 6, 2026

Tyranny is the cruel, arbitrary, and oppressive exercise of absolute power by a ruler or government, often lacking legal restraint. https://t.co/VpiLH1vVz3 — Johnny Vedmore (@JohnnyVedmore) March 6, 2026

