Donald Trump used a football team celebration to share made-up facts about the Iran war and it was a massive own goal

Donald Trump had a wonderful opportunity to spread cheer and goodwill throughout the White House and the world when he welcomed Inter Miami to celebrate their first ever MLS Cup championship.

Superstars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were in the house for what was set up to be a joyous ocassion.

And then the President started talking.

As he is wont to do, Trump spoke on a variety of self-serving topics, none of which had to do with honoring his guests.

As the players stared straight ahead, Trump wound up on the topic of injured Americans when he decided to start spewing out completely unprovable statistics.

Trump with Inter Miami behind him: “When you see somebody walking down the street without their legs, without the arms, whose face is so badly affected and hurt, it mostly came from — 95% — Soleimani and Iran” pic.twitter.com/2iUUdWvsv4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2026

Note the awkward shifting in the background. This is not how athletes are used to celebrating championships.

It’s also not how a head of state speaks. Unfortunately, it’s how Trump has always spoken. Say what you need to say to support your behavior. State it as fact. Move on.

Except Twitter was not interested in just brushing by this completely unverified statistic.

This is a celebration for a soccer team https://t.co/Y4s2fPZeDq — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) March 5, 2026

Walking down the street without their legs is quite a trick. — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) March 5, 2026

We are all Luis Suarez… pic.twitter.com/OQjbv2uSvD — William (@WillsBlackwolf) March 5, 2026

Using wounded veterans as a prop while throwing out made-up statistics is pretty gross. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) March 5, 2026

Suarez looks thrilled 🤣 https://t.co/VzfCHufnUT — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 5, 2026

100% bullshit. The right-wing shithead media echo chamber will be defending this for the next 48 hours. @tonykatz @TheTonus https://t.co/93lCZiOsqe — TWISHT (@thisweekintony) March 5, 2026

