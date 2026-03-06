Politics donald trump football Iran

Donald Trump used a football team celebration to share made-up facts about the Iran war and it was a massive own goal

Saul Hutson. Updated March 6th, 2026

Donald Trump had a wonderful opportunity to spread cheer and goodwill throughout the White House and the world when he welcomed Inter Miami to celebrate their first ever MLS Cup championship.

Superstars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were in the house for what was set up to be a joyous ocassion.

And then the President started talking.

As he is wont to do, Trump spoke on a variety of self-serving topics, none of which had to do with honoring his guests.

As the players stared straight ahead, Trump wound up on the topic of injured Americans when he decided to start spewing out completely unprovable statistics.

Note the awkward shifting in the background. This is not how athletes are used to celebrating championships.

It’s also not how a head of state speaks. Unfortunately, it’s how Trump has always spoken. Say what you need to say to support your behavior. State it as fact. Move on.

Except Twitter was not interested in just brushing by this completely unverified statistic.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2