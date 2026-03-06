US kristi noem

Kristi Noem hands in her key to the cosplay chest, as Trump sacks her from Homeland Security – 21 approving nods

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 6th, 2026

It’s been a tough week for Kristi Noem, the outgoing head of the Department of Homeland Security, with her terrible performance in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in which senators from both sides of the aisle exposed her many failings as the secretary of DHS, and as a human.

As Noem not only squirmed under scrutiny but was backed into revealing unlawful arrests made by her department, news must have filtered through to Orange Einstein, because he sacked her.

It’s saved congress a lot of paperwork.

Before anyone gets excited, Markwayne Mullin is a whole clowncar of red-nosed fools, all by himself.

The eagle-eyed amongst you may have spotted Noem’s new designation – Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas is some Lord of the Rings BS he’s made up to make it look as though he didn’t appoint the second-worst DHS secretary in US history, immediately before appointing the worst.

The Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, had a touching message. Oh, wait – not touching …scathing.

As the news broke, tweeters let out a virtual cheer.

