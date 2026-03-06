Kristi Noem hands in her key to the cosplay chest, as Trump sacks her from Homeland Security – 21 approving nods

US kristi noem

It’s been a tough week for Kristi Noem, the outgoing head of the Department of Homeland Security, with her terrible performance in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in which senators from both sides of the aisle exposed her many failings as the secretary of DHS, and as a human.

Sen. SCHIFF: Your agency pushes away independent investigators. How is the public supposed to believe anything your agency says or finds? Noem: Investigations are being done the same. Schiff: No, they’re not. You’re not allowing state and local investigators to participate. pic.twitter.com/GVYje5DSet — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) March 3, 2026

As Noem not only squirmed under scrutiny but was backed into revealing unlawful arrests made by her department, news must have filtered through to Orange Einstein, because he sacked her.

BREAKING: Trump has FIRED DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and has tapped Senator Markwayne Mullin to fill the role effective March 31. pic.twitter.com/JEI3XwSaie — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 5, 2026

President Trump say Kristi Noem is out and Markwayne Mullin will become the next secretary at DHS. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 5, 2026

It’s saved congress a lot of paperwork.

Well now we don’t have to impeach her. https://t.co/NNBFbHCT0B — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) March 5, 2026

Before anyone gets excited, Markwayne Mullin is a whole clowncar of red-nosed fools, all by himself.

Here is Trump’s Director of Homeland Security pick Markwayne Mullin trying to physically fight someone in the middle of a Senate hearing pic.twitter.com/icAcRluR4t — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 5, 2026

The eagle-eyed amongst you may have spotted Noem’s new designation – Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas is some Lord of the Rings BS he’s made up to make it look as though he didn’t appoint the second-worst DHS secretary in US history, immediately before appointing the worst.

oh my goodness she seems to think Special Envoy for the Shield is a real job https://t.co/13Xg37gTAq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2026

The Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, had a touching message. Oh, wait – not touching …scathing.

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Kristi Noem. pic.twitter.com/p6SPcRztFw — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 5, 2026

As the news broke, tweeters let out a virtual cheer.

1.

He fired Kristi Noem while she is speaking live. Lmao pic.twitter.com/IVDXNWdIsC — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 5, 2026

2.

Breaking: Kristi Noem is fired. Senator Markwayne Mullin will be newly appointed DHS Secretary, ensuring the department maintains an equal level of stupid. pic.twitter.com/3hSvS7e9jQ — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) March 5, 2026

3.

Kristi Noem will be remembered for treating the American people like she treated her dogs. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 5, 2026

4.

Kristi Noem lasts 37.2 Scaramucci’s — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 5, 2026

5.

MAJOR BREAKING: Department of Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem has just been fired. Thank God!!!! https://t.co/wkZ0PKh3Ok pic.twitter.com/n0wQK4QI7j — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 5, 2026

6.

Firing Kristi Noem and replacing her with Markwayne Mullins is like shitting your pants and running home to change your shirt. https://t.co/Nv1OxdSfI9 — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) March 5, 2026

7.

KRISTI NOEM! COME ON DOWN! It's time to play the hit game show… EVERYTHING

TRUMP

TOUCHES

DIES! pic.twitter.com/FG85p07An4 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 5, 2026

8.

Kristi Noem has been fired and replaced by the dumbest US Senator. pic.twitter.com/dtrvfb4Bq7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 5, 2026

9.

Dear Kristi Noem, Na na na na

Na na na na

Hey hey hey YOU'RE FIRED!

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/82aENl9eH1 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 5, 2026

10.

***** MEDIA ADVISORY ***** Clyde Conway (D-Central Park) will be issuing a video statement on the firing of Secretary of Puppy Killing Kristi Noem shortly. pic.twitter.com/JKUczL7nHh — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) March 5, 2026

11.