30 superbly satisfying times people incorrectly corrected someone else only to land flat on their pompous little face

Weird World fails reddit

It’s always good seeing a particularly irksome know-it-all being taken down a peg or two. Pomposity pricked, if you will.

And it’s rarely more satisfying than these examples of people taking the time to correct someone online, only to be entirely, 100% wrong themselves.

They are all from the corner of Reddit called ‘incorrectly correcting’ and they are never less than 100% satisfying.

1.

(via)

2.

(via)

3.

(via)

4.



(via)

5.



(via)

6.



(via)

7.

(via)

8.



(via)

9.

(via)

10.



(via)