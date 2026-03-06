Politics donald trump greenland gulf of mexico

Pete Hegseth said Trump had redrawn the global map to create a ‘Greater North America’ and set global alarm bells ringing

Saul Hutson. Updated March 6th, 2026

The President of the United States is known for his drawings. But while Donald Trump usually presents his drawings to close friends like Jeffrey Epstein, this one is a gift to the world.

And the world is already printing out the return label.

Speaking at the Americas Counter Cartel Conference in Miami, FL, Pete Hegseth announced that Donald Trump had drawn a new strategic map of the world that rebrands an entire portion of the globe as “Greater North America.”

The area includes a perimeter around Greenland, Ecuador, Guyana and more.

Not sure who gave Trump the authority to doodle out a new collection of land and water that he can destroy, but it certainly isn’t sitting well with everyone online.

