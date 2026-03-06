Pete Hegseth said Trump had redrawn the global map to create a ‘Greater North America’ and set global alarm bells ringing

Politics donald trump greenland gulf of mexico

The President of the United States is known for his drawings. But while Donald Trump usually presents his drawings to close friends like Jeffrey Epstein, this one is a gift to the world.

And the world is already printing out the return label.

Speaking at the Americas Counter Cartel Conference in Miami, FL, Pete Hegseth announced that Donald Trump had drawn a new strategic map of the world that rebrands an entire portion of the globe as “Greater North America.”

Pete Hegseth: “Trump has drawn a new strategic map from Greenland to the Gulf of America – we call this map the Greater North America. Every sovereign nation north of the equator is not part of the global south, it is part of the security perimeter in this great neighborhood… pic.twitter.com/WsyrJLjPZF — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) March 6, 2026

The area includes a perimeter around Greenland, Ecuador, Guyana and more.

Not sure who gave Trump the authority to doodle out a new collection of land and water that he can destroy, but it certainly isn’t sitting well with everyone online.

Netanyahu, Trump and Hegseth are mentally ill. You can’t just draw up new maps and takeover sovereign nations via violence. This will not end well. — Aisha (@aishamusic) March 6, 2026

“Greater North America”. Sorry, these people are mad. Literally insane. https://t.co/y7D7FQFeZz — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) March 6, 2026

You still think the New World Order is a conspiracy theory? https://t.co/ipmwVoZfBm — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) March 6, 2026

We have an alcoholic poster child for America’s cringiest divorced dad masquerading as Secretary of Defense and endlessly embarrassing us on the world stage. https://t.co/OJHqgzavbh — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) March 6, 2026

Did anyone tell them they don’t rule the world? Stay in your own country budddy! — Kathryn R ☘️ 🇨🇦 🇺🇦🇬🇱 🐾 (@canada_kat_) March 6, 2026

