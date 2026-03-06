There’s something truly cultish about this gang of pastors praying over Trump, and the irony wasn’t lost on the internet – 21 heavenly takedowns

US donald trump

In case you were feeling like this week in Trump World hasn’t been weird enough, with the string of contradictions about Iran, whatever that rash is on his neck, and Lionel Messi visiting the White House, check out this mind-boggling scene.

Happening Now in the Oval Office at the @WhiteHouse. God Bless the USA! 🙏❤️🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/Ebi7DnAnhK — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) March 5, 2026

President @realDonaldTrump welcomes prayer in the Oval Office with pastors from across the country 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2LeNcYmmtq — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) March 5, 2026

It’s not the first time we’ve seen self-proclaimed Christians gathered around the Orange Felon, sometimes even suggesting he has been sent by God, and if that’s the case, we’d like to return him and ask for a plague of boils instead.

1.

BREAKING: Moments ago at the White House this took place. A bunch of old people praying for a convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, who appears to have just blown up 100+ Iranian schoolchildren, while he hides the Epstein files, in which he appears in thousands of times. We… pic.twitter.com/7I3feBBMzg — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 5, 2026

2.

Pass the fucking sick bag. https://t.co/OR2HA0cglS — David Icke (@davidicke) March 5, 2026

3.

Happening Now in the Oval Office! Iran is run by religious fanatics, sorry no, the United States. pic.twitter.com/PtR4YrbD9K — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 5, 2026

4.

Oddest thing about this behaviour is that no one on the planet, let alone in the room, believes that Donald is religious. https://t.co/DSniyAELbu — Peter Brent (@mumbletwits) March 5, 2026

5.

What are the chances he just fell asleep and they made it weird? — im a hex girl and im gonna free 🇵🇸 (@capt_Scorandum) March 6, 2026

6.

There is nothing holy about what they are doing. https://t.co/l6ws0Vo1GD — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) March 5, 2026

7.

Problem is, this is who they are praying to pic.twitter.com/FVap55h8aE — Melissa Wong (@Melissa_WongMT) March 5, 2026

8.

"Susie round me up 20 Cospraying Christ Clowns 2 do a prayer circle jerk around me 2 show if anything goes wrong this is Jesus' war not mine. And dont fuck it up w/ subtlety, the more vulgar & crass the better. The MAGA morons eat it up like putz pudding"pic.twitter.com/gvhc5CCSEK — Greta (@GretaGrace20) March 5, 2026

9.

A prayer from the Evangelical End Timer wing of the Epstein Class pic.twitter.com/dl6OELpp1y — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) March 5, 2026

10.

Rubio: “Iran is run by religious fanatics.” The White House right now: pic.twitter.com/zWxY3wvwAK — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) March 5, 2026

11.