‘What’s something you stopped doing and it surprisingly made your life better?’ – 21 ways quitting is actually winning

We’re often told that doing more is the way to enhance our lives: more exercise, more hobbies, more socialising, more effort. But actually, sometimes the best way to help ourselves is to do less, or quit something altogether.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskReddit page after Mammoth-Mode-4533 posted this:

‘What’s something you stopped doing and it surprisingly made your life better?’

And lots of people had examples of the stuff they’d binned off in favour of a more pleasant existence, like these…

‘Constantly checking social media. I didn’t realise how much calmer my mind would feel without it.’

–imsupersonicx

‘Checking the news first thing in the morning. Stopped doing it and suddenly my days started better. Turns out the world’s problems will still be there after breakfast.’

–MaleficentOlive9865

‘Getting rid of Facebook. Social media was created to keep in touch and share positive life moments. Not whine, complain and spread hate and drama.’

–CouchGoblin4eva

‘People pleasing and trying to hold people in my life who don’t want to be there.’

–Ok_Addendum_5853

‘Drinking coffee. Don’t miss it at all and the quality of sleep makes it easier to wake up in the morning. Plus saving money is nice.’

–Old-Judge2700

‘Stopped eating processed food. Restricted carb intake. I lost 410 lbs in 3 1/2 years at 60 yrs old.’

–tapermaker

‘Worrying about what other people would think about me.’

–chameleon_123_777

‘Not giving a shit about beauty standards as I age. I just want to be happy with who I am and not be so worried about how others see me.’

–Live_Solid_3360

‘I stopped dating years ago. It added way too much drama to my life. Ever since I decided to stay single, I’ve been a lot happier.’

–Mickey42302

‘Drinking during the week.’

–ManEEEFaces

‘Not letting my ego drive my emotions. Especially when it used to rear its head during an argument. Much better to stay calm and talk rationally, seeing the other person’s point of view.’

–Admirable_Count989

‘Staying up late and not having a consistent sleep schedule. I now go to bed at the same time and wake up at the same time and feel less crappy when I wake up.’

–danielle_blah