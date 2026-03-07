This etiquette expert claims it’s good manners to eat cornflakes with a fork, but the internet’s just not swallowing it – 17 crisp clapbacks

Entertainment food William Hanson

As well as being one of the hosts of the smash hit comedy podcast Help, I Sexted My Boss, William Hanson is probably the UK’s best-known expert on etiquette – which is very broadly the topic he addresses in Help, I Sexted My Boss.

However, he occasionally makes us all think that the podcast isn’t the only place in which William is serving up comedy, such as when he’s trying to convince people that we should eat cornflakes with *checks notes* a fork.

We’re all in favour of good manners, and we’re not averse to a tasty bowl of cornflakes (other cereals are available), but this …this is going too far. TikTok agreed.

1.

William, I can’t defend you any longer.

@empathyloverload

2.

Teaching cereal etiquette while eating it from a pasta bowl feels delightfully rebellious.

@cousins_tom

3.

Did you say “corned flakes”? That is incorrect pronunciation, Sir.

@Allison

4.

Oh please, good manners have nothing to do with using a FORK ! to eat cereal. Don’t be silly!

@Suzy Thorpe

5.

I know we all collectively said “FORK?!”

@Mathandi

6.

A fork??? Fork off!

@Jodie Wood

7.

What the fuck is that bowl.

@E

8.

Ok you’re on your own now …. indefendable.

@Ruth Micallef

9.

William hanson. you do not eat cereal with a fork!! I refuse to believe it!

@staceypatacey

10.

He’s totally effing with us now.

@chersh08

11.

This is rage bait right?

@Jack

12.

I’m sorry but isn’t the fork a little unnecessary. that’s like if I were to try to use a rake to shovel the snow onto the shovel.

@Britney Jones

13.

Is he for real?

@Diana

14.

1001 ways to ruin having your lovely cereal.

@Jacqueline Perez

15.

Why are you using a fork to eat cereal out of a hat?

@Trixie

16.

May this level of fancy dining never find me.

@TheGnomiesAreMyHomies

17.

I’ll show this to my 4 year old. He’s been doing it wrong.

@ivy tamarana

@Billy_The_Kid had a question that’s probably going to give William flashbacks.

How are you supposed to lift that bowl and drink the milk?

Source William Hanson Image Screengrab