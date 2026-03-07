A right-wing professor criticised the ‘grotesque’ clothing choices of modern women and was given a proper dressing down – 17 stylish comebacks

Social Media misogyny

Canadian author, professor and ‘anti-woke’ warrior, Gad Saad, is well-known on Twitter for spouting his controversial views to anyone who will listen. He’s also appeared alongside Tommy Robinson on numerous occasions, so you know that he’s a bit of a plum.

One of his most recent ever-so-edgy Tweets is targeted against the clothing choices of women in a coffee shop he was visiting. It’s all a bit weird and creepy.

Here’s the Tweet.

Hmmm. Unsurprisingly, this didn’t go unchallenged, with many replies commenting on his own sartorial choices.

1.

It's deliberate, to piss off sad losers like you. — Shambo of Luxembourg (@BradfemlyWalsh) March 4, 2026

2.

Khaki shorts? Check.

Boomer socks and trainers? Check.

Wife's purse? Check.

Based on these parameters, you are exceptionally qualified to critique women's fashion choices as you see fit.

Carry on. pic.twitter.com/g84y6OTp17 — SeizureSalad 🧠 (@seizuresalad) March 4, 2026

3.

Sounds like you need to be banned from that cafe if you’re going to keep showing up ogling women, you fucking creep. — Meacham (@MeachamDr) March 4, 2026

4.

Why? Because you inspire us. Slaaaaay kweeeen pic.twitter.com/RwrJlbgtXC — Melindi Scott (@melindiscott) March 5, 2026

5.

Why do men walk around in sweatpants, sandals with socks and t-shirts? Why don't they wear suits and hats like the old days? It's grotesque. — Mother of Dragons 🇺🇸 (@Lambikins67) March 4, 2026

6.

How dare they not dress to impress you, specifically. — Alex Austin | Co-Founder @ BITCADE App (@alexaustinw) March 4, 2026

7.

We are wearing real clothes, Gad, we’re just not making an effort to look sexy for you. — Anne Hegerty (@anne_hegerty) March 5, 2026

8.

Because in any given day I am cleaning a toilet, making a meal, stopping by the butcher, running after a kid, walking a dog, speaking with a client via Zoom, hitting the gym and/or doing a load of laundry and I don't want to be wearing a dress or heels to do so. — Jen Koenig (@JenPrimalCoach) March 4, 2026

9.