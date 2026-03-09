Allison Pearson said Keir Starmer had left the UK ‘billy no mates’ if Argentina invaded the Falklands again and was schooled around the globe and back

Politics Allison pearson Iran Keir Starmer

To the world now of one-time Late Review pundit turned Daily Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson, who’s got the hump with Keir Starmer for not slavishly following Donald Trump’s lead in the presidential war on Iran.

Pearson says Starmer has single-handedly put the special relationship to the sword, and used as her example the Falkland Islands conflict 40-odd years back in the day, suggesting if Argentina invaded again tomorrow Blighty would be ‘Billy No Mates’.

Make no mistake Starmer has done incalculable harm to our relations with the US.

He has endangered the British people to shore up his own failing premiership.

If Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands tomorrow our country would be Billy No Mates.

@Keir_Starmer — Allison Pearson (@AllisonPearson) March 8, 2026

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because there was no end of people only too happy to offer up just a little bit of historical context. And when we say little, we mean quite a lot. An awful lot.

Ah yes. The Falklands. Where America famously did as little as possible and Israel sold $1bn of weapons to Argentina. https://t.co/Qhbnuyr8OV — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 8, 2026

Was it Starmer who threatened to invade allies?

Was it Starmer who started a tariff war?

Was it Starmer who disrespected the sacrifice of allies?

Was it Starmer who tried to bully allies into the use of their airfields to carry out illegal strikes? — Liam Holman (@Liam_Holman99) March 8, 2026

If Starmer had driven a tank into Tehran it would have been the wrong tank and Allison would have screamed her outrage. https://t.co/yqX5Y5x9ft — Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) March 9, 2026

The true face of British patriotism: tongue-polishing the boots of some foreign dictator like it’s your national sport. 🙄 — Atlanta Rey 🇪🇸🇬🇧🇹🇷🇪🇺 ✨ (@areyoflight) March 8, 2026

The US refused to help us in the Falklands, and wanted to mediate and proposed an agreement that gave sovereignty to the Argentinians. https://t.co/KhTfLa0RXf — John Ruddy (@jruddy99) March 9, 2026

6.