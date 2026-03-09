Politics donald trump Keir Starmer nigel farage

Nigel Farage went running to Mar-a-Lago to brief against the UK’s Iran policy, in a move people are calling traitorous – 21 withering condemnations

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 9th, 2026

In case you missed Orange Genghis Khan’s recent Truth Social outburst against the UK in general, and Keir Starmer in particular, here’s what he said.

“The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. “That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer – But we will remember. We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!”

That’s ‘Vladimir Zelenskyy should be wearing a suit’-level disrespect from the US, and says so much more about Donald Trump than it does about Keir Starmer, but when you realise that it was posted after Nigel Farage went to Mar-a-Lago for dinner, it makes a lot of sense. Trump is very susceptible to treacle being poured into his ear by people with their own interests at heart.

In an interview with GB News, Farage stood over the body of Trump’s respect for the UK, all but pointing and boasting “I did that”.

Here’s how it went, for those who can stomach the gloating.

Mean Girls three-way conversation

Farage, GB News, Liz Truss, and a host of Trump-lickers in the UK have been advocating for a policy of asking ‘How high?’ when the president tells them to jump, so it was no surprise to see a raft of withering condemnations resulting from this interview.

Here’s a sample. It’s occasionally NSFW.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2