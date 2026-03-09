Nigel Farage went running to Mar-a-Lago to brief against the UK’s Iran policy, in a move people are calling traitorous – 21 withering condemnations

Politics donald trump Keir Starmer nigel farage

In case you missed Orange Genghis Khan’s recent Truth Social outburst against the UK in general, and Keir Starmer in particular, here’s what he said.

That’s ‘Vladimir Zelenskyy should be wearing a suit’-level disrespect from the US, and says so much more about Donald Trump than it does about Keir Starmer, but when you realise that it was posted after Nigel Farage went to Mar-a-Lago for dinner, it makes a lot of sense. Trump is very susceptible to treacle being poured into his ear by people with their own interests at heart.

In an interview with GB News, Farage stood over the body of Trump’s respect for the UK, all but pointing and boasting “I did that”.

Here’s how it went, for those who can stomach the gloating.

“THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN TRUMP AND STARMER IS OVER” Nigel Farage is at Mar-a-Lago set meet members of the Trump administration tonight and possibly even the man himself re Chagos. He says Trump is finished with the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/TLt0fq9G7T — Ben Leo (@benleo444) March 7, 2026

Farage, GB News, Liz Truss, and a host of Trump-lickers in the UK have been advocating for a policy of asking ‘How high?’ when the president tells them to jump, so it was no surprise to see a raft of withering condemnations resulting from this interview.

Here’s a sample. It’s occasionally NSFW.

1.

What treachery looks and sounds like. pic.twitter.com/SJZqZ4qGeg — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) March 7, 2026

2.

What a traitorous toad Farage is. Repellant. Plastic patriot desperate to be King Tango lapdog. Go visit Clacton & do your job maybe. https://t.co/kNys8bs6IX — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 7, 2026

3.

92% of the British public are against the war in Iran while 73% dislike Trump. It is beyond me why this idiot thinks being seen to be close to him and acting like him is a wise political strategy in the run up to the local elections when you’ve just been cuffed in a by-election. https://t.co/LuttwiuSiz — KoH (@pinguforest) March 7, 2026

4.

Nigel the Poodle pic.twitter.com/WvD2vxEfxr — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) March 7, 2026

5.

Farage working with foreign governments to attack and undermine the British government. Traitor. https://t.co/Zc99LqAQTL — Jonathan Brash MP (@JonathanBrash) March 7, 2026

6.

Trump mini-me, Nigel Farage, will be obliged to watch now as support in Britain for him and his party ebbs away. https://t.co/dxwbbtd0zE — Mark Seddon (@MarkSeddon1962) March 7, 2026

7.

Farage has, literally, become the 21st century Lord Haw-Haw. The parallels are almost identical. How dare he fly to another country and then broadcast lies and hatred to the people who pay his salary. He's a treasonous snake. It's truly disgusting. https://t.co/5PL3YNZJ2o pic.twitter.com/BYsS2R5RYS — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 7, 2026

8.

Nigel Farage, "Trump is a very pro British president" "I see very little prospect of the relationship between Trump and Starmer improving" I'm really not a fan of Starmer anymore (insert a long list of reasons why) – BUT, to side with Trump against our own Prime Minister?… pic.twitter.com/llWRD76qwG — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 7, 2026

9.

For an MP to engage in freelance diplomacy in the face of overwhelming public opinion is nearly treason. The Prime Minister of Britain has the support of the British public and yet an MP meets with the US President and undermines discussions. Farage needs sanctioning by… — David Thomas (@UVuuMe) March 7, 2026

10.

The relationship between Farage and the British people is over.

This man is a traitor. Let Trump keep him, and Yaxley-Lennon, and all the other traitors who denigrate my country. https://t.co/ZWjNZotc5a — CrémantCommunarde #4402 💚👊🕊️ (@0Calamity) March 7, 2026

11.