Donald Trump whined that the UK is no longer a great ally and accused Keir Starmer of trying “to join wars after we’ve already won” – 20 responses to make you proud to be British

Michael White. Updated March 8th, 2026

Donald Trump continued this weekend to have the hump about the UK not giving immediate full-throated support to his war on Iran.

On Saturday, he threw a strop on Truth Social after the Ministry of Defence announced the UK is preparing an aircraft carrier before a possible deployment to the Middle East.

Trump wrote:

“The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. “That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer – But we will remember. We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!”

Things have been frosty between Trump and Keir Starmer since the UK initially refused to permit the US to use UK bases for its Iran attack. Starmer said the UK government “does not believe in regime change from the skies”.

But the PM later approved “defensive” US action against Iranian missile sites from two RAF sites.

As well as Trump, Tony Blair has also criticised Starmer for not joining the US operation.

But if Trump thought his insults to the UK would offend us, he couldn’t be more wrong. People on social media reacted with pride to being disowned by Trump’s US. Here’s a good selection of the responses.

