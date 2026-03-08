Donald Trump whined that the UK is no longer a great ally and accused Keir Starmer of trying “to join wars after we’ve already won” – 20 responses to make you proud to be British

News donald trump Iran Keir Starmer

Donald Trump continued this weekend to have the hump about the UK not giving immediate full-throated support to his war on Iran.

On Saturday, he threw a strop on Truth Social after the Ministry of Defence announced the UK is preparing an aircraft carrier before a possible deployment to the Middle East.

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump suggests the UK is no longer a “great ally” and “we will remember” pic.twitter.com/yWDprqRQy5 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 7, 2026

Trump wrote:

“The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. “That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer – But we will remember. We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!”

Things have been frosty between Trump and Keir Starmer since the UK initially refused to permit the US to use UK bases for its Iran attack. Starmer said the UK government “does not believe in regime change from the skies”.

But the PM later approved “defensive” US action against Iranian missile sites from two RAF sites.

As well as Trump, Tony Blair has also criticised Starmer for not joining the US operation.

🔴 Sir Tony Blair has admonished Sir Keir Starmer for his decision not to support American strikes on Iran, saying when it comes to an ally that is an “indispensable cornerstone of your security, you better show up”. Read more here ⬇️https://t.co/P7Fb6ArgkU pic.twitter.com/V3v1Mnswdq — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 7, 2026

But if Trump thought his insults to the UK would offend us, he couldn’t be more wrong. People on social media reacted with pride to being disowned by Trump’s US. Here’s a good selection of the responses.

If Donald Trump hates you you’re on the right side of history. — Joss🇪🇺 (@jossaparicio22) March 7, 2026

Just a reminder, should it be needed, that the man slagging off the United Kingdom is a former reality TV host, who boasted about grabbing women by their genitals, has changed his mind no fewer than three times on the Chagos deal, blamed Ukraine for being invaded, refused to… — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 8, 2026

That unprecedented second state visit was totally worth it. pic.twitter.com/0cz1FLZUDx — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) March 7, 2026

What a thin skinned tiny little baby and an absolutely unqualified disgraceful ass canoe. Trump will be forever seen as a low point for America pic.twitter.com/GrXbBp19zQ — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) March 7, 2026

Apparently Tony Blair telling people that Starmer was wrong to hesitate over the attack on Iran.

We don’t need any lessons from the Warmonger in Iraq.

A prolonged period from of silence from him would be most welcome — Jon Trickett MP (@jon_trickett) March 7, 2026

Tonight Tony Blair, who led us into a needless war in Iraq, and Donald Trump, who is a borderline incoherent racist, attacked Keir Starmer – our elected PM who kept us out of an illegal war. I know whose side I am on. pic.twitter.com/IwVm2d8MjC — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) March 7, 2026

Refuses to share Intel

Tariffs for no reason

Regularly insults our government

Cosies up to a party who’s not in power to try and destabilise the UK

Regularly tries to raise tensions in the UK Yeah, definitely the fault of the UK for that one… Fucking psycho. — Deej (@WrongWingDeej) March 7, 2026

The UK shouldn’t be making military decisions to please any foreign president. Allies cooperate, they don’t take orders. — The Observist 🇬🇧 (@theeobservist) March 7, 2026

