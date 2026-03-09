Politics dubai good morning britain

Kevin Maguire had a message for ‘ex-pats’ fleeing Dubai and it wasn’t just Good Morning Britain viewers cheering

John Plunkett. Updated March 9th, 2026

As the Middle East topples on the precipice in the wake of Donald Trump’s war on Iran, many Brits who moved to Dubai for a sunnier and less taxing lifestyle find themselves in urgent need of a flight home.

But sympathy wasn’t entirely overflowing for those people who had constantly wanged on about their Dubai lifestyle, not least those insisting how much ‘safer’ it is than London and how much of their pay packet (basically all of it) they now get to keep.

The Telegraph on Monday highlighted one particularly awful phenomenon of people willing to leave their pets behind as they sought the quickest possible exit, and regular guest pundit, the Daily Mirror’s Kevin Maguire, had a message for these people.

Well said, that man (and the less said about that bloke sitting next to him, the better).

And these people liked it just as much as we did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2