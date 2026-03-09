Tony Blair thinks Keir Starmer should have ‘shown up’ when the US asked for help in the Middle East, and everyone pointed out the planet-sized elephant in the room

Politics Iran Keir Starmer Tony Blair

As you’ll be aware, the so-called special relationship between the UK and the US is on the rocks after Donald Trump vented his spleen on Truth Social with this snipe at Keir Starmer.

By a really weird coincidence, it happened just after Trump sycophant Nigel Farage visited Mar-a-Lago.

“Dear Diary,

Super excited to say that I’ll be serving my Clacton constituents today by flying to Mar-a-Lago to meet Donald Trump and to undermine the UK government. God I love being a patriot!” [image or embed] — Parody Nigel Farage (@parodypm.bsky.social) March 6, 2026 at 3:25 PM

Despite Farage, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and a host of other people you wouldn’t want living next door to you, voicing unquestioning support for the US-Israeli bombardment of Iran, public opinion is more with Starmer than against him – for a change. The PM has emphasised the importance of learning the lessons of the Iraq War, and not rushing in without checking the legality of any attacks.

Latest Opinium poll for The Observer: The British public is twice as likely to oppose than support the US–Israeli military action against Iran. [image or embed] — Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) March 7, 2026 at 8:49 PM

Speaking of the Iraq War, recent inductee into Trump’s shady ‘Board of Peace’, Tony Blair dipped his toe in the discourse, proving that he, at least, hasn’t learnt from the Iraq War.

That sound you heard was thousands of facepalms happening at once. You can probably guess what people had to say about it, but you don’t need to.

Here are some top comments from Bluesky.

Just fascinating to see Blair, a man whose reputation was ruined by the Iraq war, advocate joining a war that is exponentially stupider and more chaotic. How is it possible to learn nothing from the worst mistake of your life? — Dorian Lynskey (@dorianlynskey.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 11:56 AM

The gulf between what people think of Tony Blair commenting on war in the Middle East & what Tony Blair thinks people think of Tony Blair commenting on war in the Middle East is positively Badenochian. — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob.bsky.social) March 7, 2026 at 11:14 PM

Every headline featuring this guy is a variant of “Tony Blair: I’ve Learned Nothing” — Tomas Hirst (@tomashirstecon.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 8:26 AM

Once upon a time he was their ‘monster of delusion’… Now we’re back here again and the right‑wing press are on his side. These papers are a disgrace. [image or embed] — Marina Purkiss (@marina-purkiss.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 7:58 PM

This is nothing like Iraq where the UK are concerned because thank God the government seem to have learned the lessons of Tony Blairs mad involvement. Even if Tony Blair has not. — Otto English (@ottoenglish.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 8:59 AM

The very last person to comment on illegal wars is Sir Tony Blair #Iraq — Ruth Wishart (@ruthwishart.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 7:04 AM

