Pics

Farage excused Reform’s tax-cut u-turn by saying “Cutting taxes can be not putting them up as much” – 17 emphatic clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 10th, 2026

Kudos to ITV Meridian’s Kit Bradshaw for holding Nigel Farage’s feet to the fire in a way that’s sadly lacking in too many of his interviews.

Reform UK’s control of Kent County Council has been beset by in-fighting, rows over flags on lampposts, financial mismanagement, and a complete u-turn on a key campaign promise to cut taxes.

During an interview with party leader Farage, Kit Bradshaw pushed him on why his party is raising council tax, rather than making the promised cuts. His answer was Boris Johnsonesque in its attempt to obfuscate.

Watch for yourself.

Nathan Fillion looking as though he's about to say something, then thinking better of it

Full marks to Mr Bradshaw for maintaining his composure, there. Many would have lost it – including, we suspect, quite a few of these people.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2