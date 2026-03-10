Farage excused Reform’s tax-cut u-turn by saying “Cutting taxes can be not putting them up as much” – 17 emphatic clapbacks

Pics

Kudos to ITV Meridian’s Kit Bradshaw for holding Nigel Farage’s feet to the fire in a way that’s sadly lacking in too many of his interviews.

Reform UK’s control of Kent County Council has been beset by in-fighting, rows over flags on lampposts, financial mismanagement, and a complete u-turn on a key campaign promise to cut taxes.

During an interview with party leader Farage, Kit Bradshaw pushed him on why his party is raising council tax, rather than making the promised cuts. His answer was Boris Johnsonesque in its attempt to obfuscate.

Watch for yourself.

EXC: Nigel Farage defends Reform-run Kent County Council increasing council tax by 3.99% despite election leaflets last year pledging to “reduce waste and cut your taxes”. Mr Farage told me: “Cutting taxes can be not putting them up as much, I suppose.”@itvmeridian pic.twitter.com/YybyUQnbfW — Kit Bradshaw (@kitbradshaw) March 9, 2026

Full marks to Mr Bradshaw for maintaining his composure, there. Many would have lost it – including, we suspect, quite a few of these people.

Oh look – now cutting taxes according to Farage is 'not putting them up as much' You heard it all there folks – according to Reform an increase is a cut as long as it is lower than a usual rise' https://t.co/15Zkibtmvp — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 10, 2026

When I said the diet would make me lose weight, I suppose eating marginally less and not putting weight on as quickly is the same. https://t.co/SQDG8c3lC0 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 10, 2026

Serial bullshitter Nigel Farage denies that Reform pledged to “reduce waste and cut your taxes” on election leaflets last year and then claims “cutting taxes can be not putting them up as much, I suppose.”#newsnight #politicslive pic.twitter.com/x8wViUGqPQ — Mike H (@mikoh123) March 9, 2026

Prime Minister Farage, 2029: “Cutting taxes can be not putting them up as much, I suppose.” https://t.co/ViDwDqBiLz — Optimist Prime (@trevgoes4th) March 10, 2026

He thinks Reform voters are thick! Oh wait……….. https://t.co/QSS7YBe9RB — Mrs Smith (@SmithysMaud) March 10, 2026

When Reform promise to cut your taxes in this year's local elections, hear it from the horse's mouth, that means putting them up. https://t.co/19iX9aSCHc — Dylan Sargesson (@sargo_dy) March 10, 2026

