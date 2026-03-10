Entertainment donald trump Jonathan Pie

Jonathan Pie’s characteristically NSFW take on Trump’s war with Iran is as brutal as it is funny

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 10th, 2026

The satirical genius Jonathan Pie, played to perfection by comedian Tom Walker, has had many a thought to share on whatever it is Donald Trump has been playing at, and they’re never complimentary.

As Trump and his allies bombard Iran, while quoting five different reasons and as many hoped-for outcomes, Jonathan Pie isn’t buying any of them.

As they say, he’s telling it like it is, and it’s NSFW. No, really – it’s very NSFW.

‘The winner of the FIFA Peace Prize and owner of someone else’s peace prize. That’s two peace prizes.

The guy who came to office promising no more foreign wars, who has stopped countless wars. I mean, you can’t actually count them because he hasn’t actually done that.

Mr. Peace himself, his hands have been forced by an imminent threat that’s been going on for decades, including all through his first term. He’s been forced to bomb the shit out of Iran.’

We’d love to be a fly on the wall if the Orange Dictator ever watched this. Ketchup – everywhere!

Tweeters appreciated the rant. Here’s how they reacted.

Trump’s biggest distraction to date has clearly not worked.

You can follow Jonathan Pie on YouTube, Bluesky and TikTok, if Twitter’s too Musky for you.

