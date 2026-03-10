Jonathan Pie’s characteristically NSFW take on Trump’s war with Iran is as brutal as it is funny

Entertainment donald trump Jonathan Pie

The satirical genius Jonathan Pie, played to perfection by comedian Tom Walker, has had many a thought to share on whatever it is Donald Trump has been playing at, and they’re never complimentary.

As Trump and his allies bombard Iran, while quoting five different reasons and as many hoped-for outcomes, Jonathan Pie isn’t buying any of them.

As they say, he’s telling it like it is, and it’s NSFW. No, really – it’s very NSFW.

‘The winner of the FIFA Peace Prize and owner of someone else’s peace prize. That’s two peace prizes. The guy who came to office promising no more foreign wars, who has stopped countless wars. I mean, you can’t actually count them because he hasn’t actually done that. Mr. Peace himself, his hands have been forced by an imminent threat that’s been going on for decades, including all through his first term. He’s been forced to bomb the shit out of Iran.’

We’d love to be a fly on the wall if the Orange Dictator ever watched this. Ketchup – everywhere!

Tweeters appreciated the rant. Here’s how they reacted.

1.

On the money as usual, delivery on point, as usual. https://t.co/cNeVjz8ad4 — Rug 🐥🏎🏁 (@TheRug85) March 6, 2026

2.

😂 😂 absolutely brilliant. I really needed to hear this today Jonathan! — Paula (@paulaavdm) March 6, 2026

3.

So many truths in this satire. — John Flint (@Flinty_01) March 6, 2026

4.

Pretty far reaching. People haven’t forgot and are still demanding answers regardless of the war in Iran. — Siggy (@Signalbriefme) March 6, 2026

5.

Reality check from the Rest of the World👇🏻https://t.co/zCXqxwls8v — Richard (@Taishin02821948) March 6, 2026

6.

7.

Rant me happy you glorious little bastard. I'll say it again – when a comedian’s character is the best source of news and a bitch slap of reality in this cesspit, the worlds gone a bit on the piss me thinks. Fuck it, pass me the whisky and get ranting again @JonathanPieNews https://t.co/eAtBvuf5CI — Spider D Thompson (@SpiderUncensor) March 6, 2026

8.

Speaking about religious extremists, I have found some with pretty potent sticks:https://t.co/dhotxQzQNn — Tired Idealist (@TheHardRise) March 6, 2026

9.

Mate, as sad as this all is that's brilliant, accurate & it makes laugh out loud, which in these terrible times helps.

Keep up the great work, you're really good! — Tomahawk (@MackemLee1973) March 6, 2026

10.

Trump’s policies. Throw spaghetti at a wall & see what sticks.

And if any falls to the floor wasted.

Well it’s not his problem.

He’s not paying for it. — Wow+Flutter 🐳 (@Wow_Flutter) March 6, 2026

11.

This is how I feel. https://t.co/5i7SHY1tb6 — grizzly granny (@spudgun2) March 6, 2026

12.

I'm crying. One of the best ones ever — Time Tales (@Tales_TimeLord) March 6, 2026

13.

Mr Pie speaks Truth about a peace prize thief…… https://t.co/e4deiDhUnw — Lorenzo Levi Brown :🐏🐑 Follow Me On BlueSky 🦋 (@LLBROWN7047) March 7, 2026

14.

Always brutally true and funny at the same time. https://t.co/7BeZnz4Wag — Stefano Tonelli (@Controcorrente) March 6, 2026

15.

How i WISH that there was someone even remotely close to this in some kind of official position in Govt or on one of the major news channels etc as@JonathanPieNews NEVER fails to nail down the facts and say what many of us say our friends etc. OUTSTANDING as per. https://t.co/isbjFYwmaY — ⚘Phil; Hearts on my Sleeve.🌹☘️🌻 (@A_Guy_on_Here) March 6, 2026

Trump’s biggest distraction to date has clearly not worked.

You can follow Jonathan Pie on YouTube, Bluesky and TikTok, if Twitter’s too Musky for you.

