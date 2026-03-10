So-called farmer Jeremy Clarkson mocked Countryfile for talking about climate change, and the takedowns were outstanding in their field – 15 favourites

Entertainment Jeremy Clarkson

We cross now to the curmudgeonly world of TV presenter, alleged farmer, and opposer of all things ‘woke’, Jeremy Clarkson, who has weighed in on the BBC gem, Countryfile.

He began by being as complimentary as he can muster.

It didn’t last. The Clarkson’s Farm star, who has previously claimed that avoiding inheritance tax was a critical reason for buying the thousand-acre Diddly Squat Farm, soon spotted something a bit too woke for his liking.

Yep. That’s the Clarkson we all know and love to mock. The internet was ready with the receipts for why he’s in no position to question climate change. These were our favourites.

"What does climate change have to do with farming?" https://t.co/8jqJFaPrru — bread and poses (@breadandposes) March 8, 2026

90% of your farming show is about how you can't farm anything because of the extreme weather conditions you fucking idiot https://t.co/UotbYB8kNu — f (@finnandoalonso) March 9, 2026

Jeremy, Climate Change is literally the reason our summers and winters are becoming increasingly unpredictable, making it so much harder for farmers like yourself. You should be shouting from the rooftops about it… — John Wigan (@JohnWigan3) March 8, 2026

Crazy that actual farmers care about the climate when their farm isn’t just a tax dodge. — Sam “Down Bad” Humphreys (@RhetoricalHype) March 8, 2026

Recently you had the 2nd worst harvest on record in the UK due to extreme weather. Extrene precipitation made worse by climate change. — BONUS🌍 (@TheDisproof) March 9, 2026

finding out this guy is a fucking moron was one of my biggest childhood heartbreaks https://t.co/WBynG7pqKe — hcnza (@hcnza) March 9, 2026

The same person who has spent years complaining about “unprecedented heat” followed by “unprecedented rain” destroying UK food production… while simultaneously denying climate change. — Sam (@SamCKx) March 8, 2026

Climate change won’t take a back seat when you want it to, Jeremy. Or do you think it’s made up? — Dan (@Danjk1984) March 8, 2026

You can’t be this dense? Climate change is obviously fucking happening you accept that right? — Andy (@Weeto_boy) March 8, 2026

Jeremy Clarkson will soon be complaining about the energy crisis in industrial capitalism https://t.co/C0gW07JrN1 — d⚽️b (@RealDBell) March 9, 2026

Being a "farmer" and being a climate change denier is the same as being a UK farmer and vote for Brexit… Oh, wait… https://t.co/1WeqGia49p — CS_Papaveia (@PaPaVeia97) March 8, 2026

Please don’t say you’re now an unhinged climate change denier.. despite the clear science??? Dinosaur 🦕 — Andrew Hewston (@AHEWSTON) March 8, 2026

You & Bezos should pay tax and I’d be more likely to care what you think. — Stephen L. Wright (@stephenlwright) March 8, 2026

You’re privileged enough not to be catastrophically affected by it.. for now. — Tharun Abeysinghe (@TharunRajeewa) March 9, 2026

If he’s not careful, he’s going to ruin his legacy of being the guy who boasts about bad A-level results every year.

You’re going to go down in history as one of the people who helped lock us into the collapse of the country and food production forever. A tragedy. pic.twitter.com/D4SwMVna57 — Matthew Todd 🌏🔥 (@MrMatthewTodd) March 8, 2026

