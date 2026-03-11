Nigel Farage banged the drum for Trump’s war for a week, then pulled a petrol station stunt to complain about fuel prices – 19 melting irony meters

Politics Reform UK

If nothing else, Nigel Farage is a man who likes a good stunt.

There was the ‘£350 million-a-week for the NHS’ Brexit bus that was found to be highly misleading – or, if you’re feeling less generous, a lie. Then there was the extremely racist ‘breaking point’ poster clearly intended to whip up anti-immigrant sentiment, which misrepresented the nature of asylum seeker demographics – so, a lie. Who could forget his flotilla of boats as he threw dead fish into the Thames, blaming the government for its ‘bad deal’ for the UK fishing industry, when he had failed to attend meetings or votes in the European Parliament that could have advocated for UK fishing.

His latest stunt, on Tuesday, was a similar triumph of style over substance, as he and new recruit Robert Jenrick unveiled a Reform-funded price cut at Newhaven services near Buxton for the day.

Beth Rigby was all over it.

NEW: Reform are subsidising prices at a petrol station in Buxton to promote their proposal to cut fuel duty in the wake of the Iran War – more on @skynews later pic.twitter.com/12sSln9mvS — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) March 10, 2026

Here’s how Farage announced their temporary takeover of the petrol station.

Labour and the Tories have hammered motorists for far too long. Reform is cutting prices at the pump today to show drivers what it will be like under a government I lead. pic.twitter.com/q1W5UKOGrX — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 10, 2026

There was some doubt over the legality of paying people in kind to persuade them to vote for you.

This is a cut and dry breach of electoral law BTW, parties cannot directly bribe voters. You can't offer money in exchange for ballots. That's called Treating and it's illegal. This stunt should be reported to the police for blatant criminality, not magnified by MSM. https://t.co/KElP45wH76 — Stats for Lefties 🍉🏳️‍⚧️ (@LeftieStats) March 10, 2026

Not to mention whether the prices displayed were genuinely the ones the station had been charging.

Spot the difference, or rather, spot the stunt. They set a starting price of 165.9p which is unheard of in Buxton just to stage a "25p drop".

Meanwhile, the local Morrisons is already at 152.9p. It is easy to play the hero when you create the villainous prices yourself.

Pure… — Cherry (@Cherryopenmind) March 10, 2026

Reform UK’s well-documented links to the fossil fuel industries also cropped up.

In Reform UK we like to offer value for money, which is why we are spending all day on a gimmick intended to satisfy the people we care most about – the donors with links to fossil fuels and climate change denial who gave us £2.3m. pic.twitter.com/65dJvv5Nw2 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) March 10, 2026

And, of course, Farage had been banging the drum for the US-Israel war with Iran that’s sent oil prices sky-rocketing.

These guys are supporting the war that's putting up the prices. They just love a good stunt. https://t.co/rAMgCnzYGe — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 10, 2026

The comments were exactly as scathing as you’d expect.

Click bait politics.

No real solutions. Just taking the P out of working class folk. https://t.co/LtRjQ9U6yF — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) March 10, 2026

Today I will mostly be trying to bribe people with cheap petrol, in the hope that they will forget that I have been cheering on the orange idiot whose war is pushing up fuel prices. pic.twitter.com/rZIFjgps4U — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) March 10, 2026

The Greens can’t open food banks or do mutual aid but somehow this is allowed. https://t.co/fV6PIdaN8u — Liam 🚩🇵🇸 (@liamlibcom) March 10, 2026

This is a clear and obvious lie. Reform UK have not cut any prices, merely stuck up some numbers on a board. A very cheap stunt [is that rhyming slang?!]. https://t.co/TuknJ0YbI6 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 10, 2026

Claim they’ll lower fuel prices, yet would have the UK follow Trump and Netanyahu into war in the Middle East that would drive them higher, makes sense? https://t.co/5ffaS1gpRQ — Adnan Hussain MP (@AdnanHussainMP) March 10, 2026

can i ask if this is genuinely allowed? surely this is against electoral rules? using party finances to basically pay for votes? https://t.co/q5k01mdVj5 — Ollie 🫶 (@ollieollieGA) March 10, 2026

This is too funny. If they're really for the people do this at an already cheap petrol station. £1.68 is not the average Diesel rate. 😂 https://t.co/yhDlCLOYVj — Myles 🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@myles_premium_) March 10, 2026

Your mate Donald Trump has done far more damage and you never critise him. And all this has shown is going electric is the way forward, not relying on foreign imports. As usual Farage and Reform are out of date and living in the Victorian age. — PoliticalX (@Politics20204) March 10, 2026

Honest Bob doesn’t pay for fuel. It’s an earner? pic.twitter.com/AbtHsoBYQ2 — Sean Davids (@MancTotter) March 10, 2026

“Gullible voters! Here we are, two privately educated multimillionaire elites, one a former city of London commodities trader, the other a former Moscow-based lawyer in a firm that worked for Oligarchs, cozplaying rural stereotypes, AND making impossible to keep promises! AGAIN!” https://t.co/GU2Ls8jrQK — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) March 10, 2026

The brass neck of pulling this stunt after spending a week cheering on a war that directly led to a spike in fuel costs. https://t.co/vkPVp53WaZ — Charlie Davies (@cgdav135) March 10, 2026

Fact: The pre-"Reform subsidy" petrol prices at this fuel station are £1.46 for unleaded petrol and £1.68 for diesel.

Other stations in the area are much cheaper. Morrisons, less than half a mile away, charges 138.8p petrol / 152.9p diesel. — Lyndy Mountain (@LyndyMountain) March 10, 2026

Check out Fascist Carol Vorderman here making up numbers on a board like a proper flute…

It’ll be all that heartbreak and PTSD from getting shunned by a pedo in his latest episode of ‘How to embarrass yourself globally’ — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) March 10, 2026

That’s not 25p off the market rate, it’s maybe 5p at best. In the same way that 3.99% council tax rise isn’t “no council tax rises”. — Tony (@TonyB_1997) March 10, 2026

You support the Trump idiot who started the war which caused price spikes. You oppose net zero which is our pathway out of price sensitive and volatile fossil fuels. — chasperli (@chasperlicious) March 10, 2026

Nigel Farage's clapped-out bullshit engine is still sputtering along – purely on fumes of grift, lies, and pint-sized donations from the same mugs who think he's their working-class messiah. — Atlanta Rey 🇪🇸🇬🇧🇹🇷🇪🇺 ✨ (@areyoflight) March 10, 2026

Average price at the pump today? Petrol: 131.97p

Diesel: 140.82p It's all numerical gymnastics with Reform UK and their policies. Nigel Farage with a cynical attempt to make you forget he's been campaigning all week for us to support the Iran War. https://t.co/YotMluQAPT — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) March 10, 2026

Free fuel today

Raise council tax tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hLWCV22XTc — Wendy Macaroony (@MaggiesMole) March 10, 2026

After Farage claimed that raising taxes by less than expected is the same as cutting them, we’re wondering who would still take them at their word on fuel prices.

Yet another cheap gimmick from Reform. Yet another “pledge” to cut taxes. But we’ve already seen the worth of Reform’s “pledges” on tax: their pitiful and deceitful record in local government demonstrates it all too clearly. https://t.co/isLomGVrtk — Mark Vipond (@MarkVipond) March 10, 2026

