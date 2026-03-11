Politics Reform UK

Nigel Farage banged the drum for Trump’s war for a week, then pulled a petrol station stunt to complain about fuel prices – 19 melting irony meters

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 11th, 2026

If nothing else, Nigel Farage is a man who likes a good stunt.

There was the ‘£350 million-a-week for the NHS’ Brexit bus that was found to be highly misleading – or, if you’re feeling less generous, a lie.

Then there was the extremely racist ‘breaking point’ poster clearly intended to whip up anti-immigrant sentiment, which misrepresented the nature of asylum seeker demographics – so, a lie.

Who could forget his flotilla of boats as he threw dead fish into the Thames, blaming the government for its ‘bad deal’ for the UK fishing industry, when he had failed to attend meetings or votes in the European Parliament that could have advocated for UK fishing.

His latest stunt, on Tuesday, was a similar triumph of style over substance, as he and new recruit Robert Jenrick unveiled a Reform-funded price cut at Newhaven services near Buxton for the day.

Beth Rigby was all over it.

Here’s how Farage announced their temporary takeover of the petrol station.

There was some doubt over the legality of paying people in kind to persuade them to vote for you.

Not to mention whether the prices displayed were genuinely the ones the station had been charging.

Reform UK’s well-documented links to the fossil fuel industries also cropped up.

And, of course, Farage had been banging the drum for the US-Israel war with Iran that’s sent oil prices sky-rocketing.

The comments were exactly as scathing as you’d expect.

After Farage claimed that raising taxes by less than expected is the same as cutting them, we’re wondering who would still take them at their word on fuel prices.

