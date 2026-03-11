Donald Trump ‘spent $5 billion’ on the first two days of its war on Iran and Americans simply can’t get their head round it

Politics Iran war white house spending

The longer it continues, the more disastrous it becomes. That can be said about Donald Trump’s life, his Presidency, the war with Iran — you name it, it applies.

The latest news to come out of the United States’ attack on Iran is a budget report from just the first two days, which, according to the Washington Post, cost the United States more than $5 billion.

New reporting reveals the US used more than $5 billion worth of munitions in the first 2 days of the Iran war. pic.twitter.com/ULxClTwaiF — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 10, 2026

That’s a lot of money to spend on anything, not least a conflict that has so far resulted in the deaths of so many civilians and children.

It’s also a lot of money to spend on anything other than the gaping holes in the United States government. Healthcare, SNAP benefits and EBT cards, education. None of those are even remotely close to functioning properly right now in America.

But Trump had a “feeling.” So, bombs away.

The scale of the expenditure appears to have caught everyone off guard on the homefront, and Twitter users all over the country chimed in with better, more useful ways to spend all this money.

1.

Half the people on this app melted down when they found out someone can buy a cookie with food stamps https://t.co/WsF2pOgcI0 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 10, 2026

2.

This same administration went all the way to the Supreme Court to make sure that hungry kids couldn’t eat because it “cost too much.” https://t.co/dfWuBPgsAy — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 10, 2026

3.

Trump has no money for health care but has $5 billion for bombs. https://t.co/dxuPvhvAoM — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 10, 2026

4.

Trump blew through all this taxpayer money in 2 days to bomb Iran. But somehow, we have nothing for cancer research. https://t.co/ISTk1S4gaL — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) March 10, 2026

5.

But people on food stamps can’t buy soda. https://t.co/P571fwatiz — Covie (@covie_93) March 10, 2026

6.

Next month marks the 12 year mark of the water crisis and the work here to fix the pipes still isn’t done. https://t.co/00l818QQ6K — Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) March 11, 2026

7.

$5 billion for munitions in the first 2 days of the war. $45 billion to ICE. $93 billion for Hegseth’s lobster and other lavish expenses. BMWs for Kash Patel. Private jets for Kristi Noem. But people on SNAP can’t have a cookie or soda. https://t.co/D00Mrnexd9 — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) March 10, 2026

8.