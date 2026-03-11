Politics Iran war white house spending

Donald Trump ‘spent $5 billion’ on the first two days of its war on Iran and Americans simply can’t get their head round it

Saul Hutson. Updated March 11th, 2026

The longer it continues, the more disastrous it becomes. That can be said about Donald Trump’s life, his Presidency, the war with Iran — you name it, it applies.

The latest news to come out of the United States’ attack on Iran is a budget report from just the first two days, which, according to the Washington Post, cost the United States more than $5 billion.

That’s a lot of money to spend on anything, not least a conflict that has so far resulted in the deaths of so many civilians and children.

It’s also a lot of money to spend on anything other than the gaping holes in the United States government. Healthcare, SNAP benefits and EBT cards, education. None of those are even remotely close to functioning properly right now in America.

But Trump had a “feeling.” So, bombs away.

The scale of the expenditure appears to have caught everyone off guard on the homefront, and Twitter users all over the country chimed in with better, more useful ways to spend all this money.

