Donald Trump just officially endorsed boxing YouTuber Jake Paul for political office, so apparently it CAN get worse – 15 technical knockouts

Donald Trump loves influencers more than a 12-year-old who just got their first phone. But he doesn’t just hit Like and Subscribe. He gives them jobs. In the federal government.

The latest viral star to grab the President’s attention is YouTuber/failed boxer Jake Paul.

Trump asked Paul to address the crowd at his latest rally in Kentucky. After Paul spoke (probably about his new line of protein powder), Trump was so blown away that he predicted a future in politics for the young man.

Then he took it a step further and endorsed him.

NOW – Trump completely and totally endorses Jake Paul for political office. pic.twitter.com/Ce6DsJBsTu — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 11, 2026

Trump makes many bad calls himself, but perhaps his most devastating decisions are to give meaningful power to podcasters, Fox News hosts, and social media stars.

No doubt Paul will soon join Trump’s growing list of completely unqualified administration officials.

The internet is ready for the comet to hit.

1.

We live in hell https://t.co/BSSK7zIrKc — j aubrey (@jaubreyYT) March 11, 2026

2.

he never talks about you like this @JDVance https://t.co/zd8s7ZjJM5 — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) March 11, 2026

3.

poop completely and totally endorses diarrhea https://t.co/kL3gIORz1F — matt (@mattxiv) March 11, 2026

4.

dude lost to a real boxer and immediately moved on to a new thing https://t.co/QYbwl2DgKy — brandon* (@brndxix) March 11, 2026

5.

We live in the absolute worst timeline. https://t.co/W3lrq7d8nb — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 11, 2026

6.

What kind of hell are we living in? https://t.co/xo7HJAIbw5 — Doc Strangelove (@DocStrangelove2) March 11, 2026

7.