US donald trump endorsement jake paul

Donald Trump just officially endorsed boxing YouTuber Jake Paul for political office, so apparently it CAN get worse – 15 technical knockouts

Saul Hutson. Updated March 12th, 2026

Donald Trump loves influencers more than a 12-year-old who just got their first phone. But he doesn’t just hit Like and Subscribe. He gives them jobs. In the federal government.

The latest viral star to grab the President’s attention is YouTuber/failed boxer Jake Paul.

Trump asked Paul to address the crowd at his latest rally in Kentucky. After Paul spoke (probably about his new line of protein powder), Trump was so blown away that he predicted a future in politics for the young man.

Then he took it a step further and endorsed him.

Trump makes many bad calls himself, but perhaps his most devastating decisions are to give meaningful power to podcasters, Fox News hosts, and social media stars.

No doubt Paul will soon join Trump’s growing list of completely unqualified administration officials.

The internet is ready for the comet to hit.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2