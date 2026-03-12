Donald Trump just spent 30 seconds bragging how smart he is and it made everyone who heard it stupider for having listened

Politics donald trump MIT smart

Breaking news: Donald Trump is smart. (Source: Donald Trump.)

The President of the United States is currently overseeing a spreading, deadly international conflict that he started; a tanking job market in America; rising prices for everything everywhere; and so much more. So it’s a perfect time for him to remind us all how superior he is.

Here is Trump doing that thing that smart people always do: brag about how smart he is.

Trump: I know a lot of stupid people that went to a good college. My uncle was the longest serving professor at MIT. That means I have much better blood. But I went to the hardest college of all to get into, the Wharton school of finance, that means I’m real smart. pic.twitter.com/kYIWksn5Up — Acyn (@Acyn) March 11, 2026

Starting this statement with “I know a lot of stupid people,” really sets the tone.

There’s so much to unpack here. Claiming to have “better blood” is a direct insult to the entire crowd he’s speaking to as well as his supporters everywhere. Boasting about getting into Wharton when he had to transfer there from Fordham University and needed a check from his dad just to do so is an immense lack of awareness.

The more you dissect each part of the statement, the more perfectly it encapsulates everything that’s wrong with Trump. Twitter took apart the claim with surgical precision.

1.

What is the goddamn point of the 25th amendment if we haven’t used it the last 500 times we should have this year alone?! — Kelly hopes for humanity ✊🏼🔮⚧️📢🖕🏼🤡⚖️ (@KellyDoll20) March 11, 2026

2.

It does not speak well of us as a nation that so many of us have gotten used to how bonkers this is.

It also reeks of status envy and insecurity, which you’d think wouldn’t really afflict the most powerful man in the world, but he seems acutely aware that he’s not very smart. https://t.co/fEz0FAHDR8 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 11, 2026

3.

Smart people don’t have to convince people they are smart people. https://t.co/P0FRLOaS0G — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 11, 2026

4.

Every morning I wake up, click on social media, and see clips showing that the President of the United States is vain, riddled with envy, self-obsessed, dumb and by the look of it suffering from incipient senility. And yet we take it as normal https://t.co/gKj6sqLu6t — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) March 12, 2026

5.

As the nephew of an MIT professor, I have always found this to be Trump’s most persuasive argument. https://t.co/KB5OzaPoDf — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 11, 2026

6.

He’s so fucking humble. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) March 11, 2026

7.