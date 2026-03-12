Politics donald trump MIT smart

Donald Trump just spent 30 seconds bragging how smart he is and it made everyone who heard it stupider for having listened

Saul Hutson. Updated March 12th, 2026

Breaking news: Donald Trump is smart. (Source: Donald Trump.)

The President of the United States is currently overseeing a spreading, deadly international conflict that he started; a tanking job market in America; rising prices for everything everywhere; and so much more. So it’s a perfect time for him to remind us all how superior he is.

Here is Trump doing that thing that smart people always do: brag about how smart he is.

Starting this statement with “I know a lot of stupid people,” really sets the tone.

There’s so much to unpack here. Claiming to have “better blood” is a direct insult to the entire crowd he’s speaking to as well as his supporters everywhere. Boasting about getting into Wharton when he had to transfer there from Fordham University and needed a check from his dad just to do so is an immense lack of awareness.

The more you dissect each part of the statement, the more perfectly it encapsulates everything that’s wrong with Trump. Twitter took apart the claim with surgical precision.

