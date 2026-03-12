US donald trump Iran

Trump was asked if he’d take responsibility for the bombing of a school in Iran and his response was page one of the Trump playbook personified

John Plunkett. Updated March 12th, 2026

Whenever America’s secretary of war Pete Hegseth is asked about the Iran school which all evidence suggests was bombed by the US, leaving scores of people dead including many children, his response is always: ‘We’re invesigating’.

Well now the investigation appears complete, concluding that it was indeed a US tomahawk missile that was responsible (as if it was going to be anything else).

So it was only natural this reporter should ask Donald Trump if he would take responsibility. And his answer, such as it was, is page one of the Trump playbook personified.

And these people surely said it best.

To conclude …

Source @atrupar