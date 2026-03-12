Trump was asked if he’d take responsibility for the bombing of a school in Iran and his response was page one of the Trump playbook personified

US donald trump Iran

Whenever America’s secretary of war Pete Hegseth is asked about the Iran school which all evidence suggests was bombed by the US, leaving scores of people dead including many children, his response is always: ‘We’re invesigating’.

Well now the investigation appears complete, concluding that it was indeed a US tomahawk missile that was responsible (as if it was going to be anything else).

Breaking News: The U.S. was responsible for a missile strike on an Iranian school, an ongoing military investigation found. The inquiry said the strike — which Iranian officials said killed at least 175 people — was the result of a targeting mistake. https://t.co/88FIdIJOQi — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 11, 2026

So it was only natural this reporter should ask Donald Trump if he would take responsibility. And his answer, such as it was, is page one of the Trump playbook personified.

Q: A new report says that a military investigation has found that the US struck the school in Iran. As commander in chief, do you take responsibility? TRUMP: For what? Q: A strike on the school in Iran TRUMP: I don't know about it pic.twitter.com/3YkYTIlBA5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

Amazing how he is willing to talk about every subject in the universe whether he knows anything about it or not, but when it comes to his administration killing children he knows nothing. https://t.co/zalBbBEJbH — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 11, 2026

He’s never, ever going to take responsibility for anything bad that happens on his “watch”.

He’s utterly incapable of it. https://t.co/8q9XjtstXv — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 11, 2026

If the U.S. military confirmed we "accidentally" killed 175 civilians, including lots of kids, and Joe Biden said he did not know anything about the report, the entire media industrial complex would have collapsed on itself like a dying star. https://t.co/P0mZiPxGRs — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) March 11, 2026

"I don't know about it."

Absolutely devastating answer on every level.

He is completely broken. https://t.co/Jnwm48Oj3e — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) March 11, 2026

If trump doesn't care about kids being murdered in US schools what makes you think he'll care about kids being killed in school in Iran. https://t.co/7VzjtNwl5X — Covie (@covie_93) March 11, 2026

Bomb a school.

Get asked about it.

“I don’t know about it.”

This isn’t leadership.

It’s reckless, dangerous, and exactly why this man should never be near power again! — guyfelicella🇨🇦🍁 (@guyfelicella) March 11, 2026

“I don’t take responsibility for anything.” – Donald Trump https://t.co/de0UWaFlQl — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 11, 2026

Most know-nothing bitch ass president in the history of earth. https://t.co/hindsTv8dx — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) March 11, 2026

He knows very little, doesn’t he??? https://t.co/udI0txEmGe — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 11, 2026

I guarantee he even lies in his sleep. https://t.co/aipsnlMCZc — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 11, 2026

We all know he’s been informed, he just doesn’t want to take accountability. He needs to be impeached! — RandyBlueDad (@RandyBlueDad) March 11, 2026

To conclude …

Look at this cowardly, clueless shit ducking accountability for bombing the girls' school in Iran Reporter: A military investigation found that the U.S. DID strike the school in Iran. Do you take any responsibility for that? trump: I don't know about that pic.twitter.com/FpoXqjv9Kl — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 11, 2026

Source @atrupar