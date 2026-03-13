Donald Trump welcomed a 6 times Olympian but it wasn’t the first thing he noticed about her and it didn’t speak volumes, it yelled them

US donald trump olympics

To the White House now where Donald Trump welcomed Olympic bobsled champion Kaillie Humphries to an event celebrating women’s history month.

Humphries has won a total of six Olympic medals in he stellar career, including two bronzes at the winter games in Italy this year.

But it wasn’t any of those medals that was on Trump’s mind when he introduced her. Of course it wasn’t.

Trump Women's Month speech: "I didn't read– I can't prepa– if I prepare my speeches I won't time to get things done. You ever hear that? I cannot prepare. So I didn't know who the hell I was speaking to, but I walked in and I saw this beautiful woman with the blonde hair." pic.twitter.com/PK5WSakONV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026

Did we mention it was women’s history month?

Humphries later presented Trump with her own Order of Ikkos medal (awarded to every American Olympic medallist) in honour of something he clearly hasn’t achieved, and it just made our head spin even more.

While we go for a lie down, these people surely said it best.

1.

How any woman on this planet can support this pig is something I will never understand. https://t.co/l6py2CZXzy — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 12, 2026

2.

Imagine Biden walking into a room and saying he “cannot prepare so he doesn’t know who the hell he’s speaking to.” But apparently Trump just gets the moron maga pass. — ERIC LENT (@ERICLENT1367204) March 12, 2026

3.

4.

I cannot fathom how republican women can support this repulsive old man. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 12, 2026

5.

I mean… what can you even say any more? We are well beyond 25th amendment territory. Just the most ignorant, leering creep on earth. https://t.co/z6MpyfNYmZ — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) March 12, 2026

6.

Feels less like a speech and more like someone narrating a thought that escaped containment. — _ (@SundaeDivine) March 12, 2026

7.

He can be totally honest that he doesn't know who he's talking to or what he's supposed to say, and it doesn't matter. His fans think he's just being himself, and his inner circle knows there will never be consequences. https://t.co/l4yPZ4hwYt — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) March 12, 2026

In three words …

READ MORE

Donald Trump danced while the Middle East burns and this French news channel’s devastating response will surely not be bettered

Source @atrupar