Donald Trump welcomed a 6 times Olympian but it wasn’t the first thing he noticed about her and it didn’t speak volumes, it yelled them

John Plunkett. Updated March 13th, 2026

To the White House now where Donald Trump welcomed Olympic bobsled champion Kaillie Humphries to an event celebrating women’s history month.

Humphries has won a total of six Olympic medals in he stellar career, including two bronzes at the winter games in Italy this year.

But it wasn’t any of those medals that was on Trump’s mind when he introduced her. Of course it wasn’t.

Did we mention it was women’s history month?

Humphries later presented Trump with her own Order of Ikkos medal (awarded to every American Olympic medallist) in honour of something he clearly hasn’t achieved, and it just made our head spin even more.

While we go for a lie down, these people surely said it best.

In three words …

